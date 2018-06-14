- Advertisement -

Persistent cyclones churning up Arctic sea-ice are bad news. Maximum Arctic sea-ice savagery occurred in 2012 from a massive long-lived August cyclone leading to the outstanding record September sea-ice minimum. We just had a big one in early June. There is almost no thicker multi-year ice left in the Arctic; what is left is thin, brittle, slushy, darker, and honeycombed with saline pockets like Swiss cheese. It won't be around much longer; it is headed to oblivion. Russia and the USA seem happy with this. Little do they know. Thanks for watching. Please share, and donate at http://paulbeckwith.net and I will ramp up.

Abrupt change always surprises people. Why? With climate we expect it now. Change that always happens "faster than expected" can not be good for us. We have stretched our climate to the limit; it is now broken. Like a twig or rubber band that has snapped. We have exceeded resilience limits of the system, and it is now undergoing accelerating, out-of-control change to a much warmer planet, with a warm Arctic and a drunken, meandering, weaker, almost psychotic jet stream. Unguided storms wander around like a wrecking-ball on steroids, wreaking havoc on humans and their stuff"