Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Sci Tech

Abrupt Climate Change by Dr. Paul Beckwith

By Dr. Paul Beckwith  Posted by Daniel Geery (about the submitter)       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Supported 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

Persistent cyclones churning up Arctic sea-ice are bad news. Maximum Arctic sea-ice savagery occurred in 2012 from a massive long-lived August cyclone leading to the outstanding record September sea-ice minimum. We just had a big one in early June. There is almost no thicker multi-year ice left in the Arctic; what is left is thin, brittle, slushy, darker, and honeycombed with saline pockets like Swiss cheese. It won't be around much longer; it is headed to oblivion. Russia and the USA seem happy with this. Little do they know. Thanks for watching. Please share, and donate at http://paulbeckwith.net and I will ramp up.

Abrupt change always surprises people. Why? With climate we expect it now. Change that always happens "faster than expected" can not be good for us. We have stretched our climate to the limit; it is now broken. Like a twig or rubber band that has snapped. We have exceeded resilience limits of the system, and it is now undergoing accelerating, out-of-control change to a much warmer planet, with a warm Arctic and a drunken, meandering, weaker, almost psychotic jet stream. Unguided storms wander around like a wrecking-ball on steroids, wreaking havoc on humans and their stuff"

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Supported 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact EditorContact Editor
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 187 articles, 3315 quicklinks, 14399 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Dr. Paul Beckwith from Canada is one of the brightest climatologists I've come across, amongst the many I've watched or read. I again highly recommend his site, click here

All else we read and try to micromanage and go into convulsions over comes to nothing, if we can't reverse the abrupt climate change that is leading to our very near extinction, and likely all other life on earth--certainly the multi-cellular forms of it.

Dr. Beckwith encourages sharing his astounding volunteer work, and also supporting him in whatever way you can.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 at 7:20:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Burl Hall

Become a Fan
Author 58753

(Member since Jan 22, 2011), 42 fans, 317 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2170 comments, 102 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I am hearing a lot of professionals are saying we have went beyond our saving ourselves and the planet. Its going to be a new world, and I truly believe humans and the rest of most biological lives are going to be extinct.....well, actually, I think the Earth will be like the moon. It'll be dust.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 at 8:49:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 