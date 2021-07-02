 
 
Abortion Obsessed Catholic Bishops Betray Pope Francis - and Jesus

Headquarters of the other Catholics :-)
It seems the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) can't stop embarrassing itself.

No, I'm not referring this time to its incompetent mishandling and scandalous coverups of priest pedophiles. (By rights, those disgraces should themselves deprive the Conference of ALL claims to speak authoritatively on ANY matter having to do with sex.)

instead, I'm talking about the latest manifestation of the USCCB's obsession with abortion.

As if we needed a reminder, its fixation with the matter came under harsh spotlight on June 18th when an overwhelming majority of the Bishops' Conference decided to proceed with drafting a document whose bottom line would have them refusing communion to Joe Biden (and by extension to other pro-choice Catholic politicians).

The whole affair made evident first of all that the bishops are pronouncing on an issue far beyond their ken. Secondly, their action flies in the face of position adopted by Pope Francis himself. Thirdly, it aligns the bishops with the most extreme faction of the Republican Party. And finally, it is quite unbiblical and contradicts the teachings of Jesus and his expression of the Judeo-Christian prophetic tradition.

For thinking Catholics, all four points should be quite embarrassing. For others, it's just one more reason to write off the Church as completely irrelevant.

Unsubstantiated Obsession with Abortion

The evident purpose of the Conference's strategy is to advance repeal of Roe v Wade as if it were morally self-evident that (as they say) "abortion is murder."

Of course, no such self-evidence exists. This is because the question of abortion's morality turns on the issue of when specifically personal human life begins. And NO ONE knows for sure the answer to that question. Even the seminal Catholic theologian Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274) thought that personal life ("ensoulment") for males began 40 days after conception and for females 80 days after conception. The church operated on that assumption for centuries.

Moreover, other religions variously identify the beginnings of personal life with the moment of quickening (usually 17-20 weeks after conception), with viability outside the womb, with actual emergence from the womb, or even (as with some Native Americans) with the "painting" of the child to distinguish it from the animals.

In view of such variation, to impose a single religion's answer to the crucial question about the beginning of personal life disrespects those of other faiths and of no faith at all. It is therefore to violate the Constitution's First Amendment which states that "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. . ."

(And, by the way, the USCCB's extreme position that specifically personal life begins when sperm fertilizes egg contradicts the "practice" of Nature itself. It ignores the fact that literally countless such fertilizations end in spontaneous abortions - suggesting that Nature itself (God?) is unconcerned with the issue.)

A Rejection of Pope Francis

The Catholic Bishops' ham-handed power play also flies in the face of gentle advice from Pope Francis. Instead of confrontation and effective excommunication, the Pope urged "extensive and serene dialogue."

The Conference position also contrasted sharply with Francis' allies like Chicago's Cardinal Blase Cupich and San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy. Both urged adoption of the pope's approach, which McElroy described as speaking to Mr. Biden "in his humanity" and as "a man of Catholic faith striving to serve his nation and his God." McElroy recommended encouragement of "our new President: by entering into a relationship of dialogue, not judgment; collaboration, not isolation; truth in charity, not harshness."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

Changes in the legal system will never eliminate abortion; it will only make it less safe - for the poor. Wealthy Americans will always be able to get their abortions by traveling to countries where the practice is legal.

