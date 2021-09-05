Abortion: Is the Texas GOP the Dog that Caught the Car?

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com



Republicans are proud of how they're intimidating women in Texas. But could this abortion ban & its vigilantism be the tipping point that activates women & allies to take down the GOP?

Texas Republicans and five hardcore rightwing Republican appointees on the Supreme Court are quite proud of themselves right now.

"The court's order is stunning," wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor last night in dissent. "Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand."

But this is a political as much as a legal and social issue, bringing to mind old cliche's about counting chicks and things coming home to roost.

Ever since the Reagan election of 1980 the GOP has been the party of billionaires and big business. The problem they've always faced, though, is that there aren't enough morbidly rich voters to win elections and big companies can't vote at all.

To get around that, they've brought together a coalition of fervent true believers, sometimes called "single issue voters," representing a variety of "special interests." These include: