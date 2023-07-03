Aborted Coup d'Etat in Russia: Who Got Benefits

Military rebellion that started and ended in Russia one week ago stirred up the world community and generated numerous explanations of what it all means.



We can incessantly discuss what could have happened if Yevgeny Prigozhin and its Wagner mercenaries had succeeded in their military rush to Moscow. There are plenty of versions of who exactly persuaded Prigozhin to turn back. And it seems that all political and war experts had time to deliver their 'unique' vision of the reasons that led to the events of June 24.



But all these speculations are pointless as they have already become a part of history. What really matters is how the failed revolution will impact on the inner political stability in Russia and, as a consequence, on the future Kremlin's maneuvers on the political stage.



At the moment, the situation is as follows. Prigozhin and the Wagner Group headed for Belarus and this move pose quite a tangible threat to the northern border of Ukraine and the whole region controlled by NATO. In mass media some rumors emerged about possible arrest of top Russian generals, who might be partly responsible for the development of tensions inside Russian military establishment. As for the Ukrainian counteroffensive, it hasn't increased its pace and Valery Zaluzhny, the commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, still claims about the urge need of shells and F-16 jets. No visible progress on the battleground has been recorded so far.



