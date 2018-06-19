Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

AP or not AP, Is that the Question?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jill Jackson       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/19/18

Author 16815
- Advertisement -

I spotted my friend, Curmudgeon, at the far table, behind a scraggly bush. "Hiding again, Cur, aren't you? A tall Latte," I added to the hovering server.

"Yes, from the sun." He snapped his teeth at me with an evil grin.

"Please. So, what are you upset about now?"

"How did you guess?"

- Advertisement -

"I think the crumpled up Washington Post gave it away this time. What's the article?"

He unfolded the section and turned to the page. Several well-known private schools in the D.C. area are scrapping Advanced Placement classes was the title. I skimmed through it, with a few "huh"s as I read.

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Advanced Placement logo - College Board.svg - Wikimedia Commons800 Ãƒ-- 506 - 3k - svg {MID-298446}
File:Advanced Placement logo - College Board.svg - Wikimedia Commons800 Ã-- 506 - 3k - svg
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

I looked up at him and asked, "Well, our families could never afford those schools anyway. Why should we care?"

"Exactly. You took AP classes in public school, didn't you?"

I nodded. "And the tests. Got 9 units of college credit for my high school work, too."

"And it helped your GPA, right?"

"Sure. AP classes allow students to earn over a 4.0 average and show their academic strengths. Many of the top universities won't even look at your application anymore if you don't have over a 4.2." I shrugged. "Okay. I get that these students now won't have the opportunity to get over a 4.0, is that what you mean?"

"That's a part of it. And, if they and their parents aren't worried about that, that implies something."

- Advertisement -

"You'll tell me, right?"

"Legacies, connections, donations, etc. That it doesn't matter for them to get into the Ivy League, they're in already, and they'll have the luxury of interdisciplinary 'experiences' that only private schools can afford and provide. Somehow, those'll pull more weight for the Ivy admissions committees, than working hard at your classroom desk and showing academic skills in your resource limited public school. Along with the other non-academic criteria admissions committees are now weighing more heavily than they used to."

"But don't these hybrid classes and beyond the classroom experiences enrich social skills, maturity, critical thinking, and so on?"

"Enrich is the key word. Yes. Because if your position in an elite business, corporation, or institution is guaranteed, you can afford to dabble at the buffet of life and not worry about academic excellence. (cough) George W Bush (cough)." He cleared his throat. "But, networking with your fellow elites and learning the ropes of conspiracy (cough), I mean, collaboration. Meanwhile, students on the other side of the economic divide will be at a disadvantage." He sipped his black coffee. "But, we can't maintain the status quo for the 1%, if if bright public school students excel at the learning common in most countries in Asia and Europe, and compete with 'elite' students on academic skills alone. It undermines the meritocracy on which the achievements, competitiveness, and success of our country and its middle class has been based."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jill Jackson is a writer, mother, wife, military veteran, and hard-core pacifist and liberal. She swallowed the red pill after 9/11.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

It's time to say â€˜bye-bye, Barry' and â€˜hello, Hussein'!

10 Reasons Women Aren't Funny

A recipe for the future from the past: Pan Metron Ariston

Eight Little Dolls

UARS Terror

The Canary in the Coal Mine or The Shot Heard Round the World?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 