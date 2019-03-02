AOC Cleverly Sets Trump Up for Further Investigation (Video)

- Advertisement - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) mounts a brilliant strategy as she questions Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen on documents related to the President and his finances, effectively setting up a path for further investigations.

How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Teed Up Future Trump Hearings | NowThis Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got Michael Cohen to answer key questions about the president's shady tax record, opening the door for more investigations.

