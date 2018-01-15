- Advertisement -

How are policy makers (and I don't mean The Incumbent alone by a long shot) viewing the article linked below?

Are they saying, "Hmmmm, guess it's time to start thinking about building a true global community, which is the only conceivable way to deal with such a catastrophe short of just allowing many millions to wander the earth homeless and abandoned. In which case they'd probably get sick and spread their diseases everywhere. Or become aggressive in various ways. Probably better to start getting rid of them ahead of time. Pre-Emptively in that case. Bunch of s-hole people anyhow."

Unstable East Antarctic Ice Sheet Could Spell Catastrophe

- Advertisement -