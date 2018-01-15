Power of Story Send a Tweet        
A whole half football-field of oceans' rise?

How are policy makers (and I don't mean The Incumbent alone by a long shot) viewing the article linked below?

Are they saying, "Hmmmm, guess it's time to start thinking about building a true global community, which is the only conceivable way to deal with such a catastrophe short of just allowing many millions to wander the earth homeless and abandoned. In which case they'd probably get sick and spread their diseases everywhere. Or become aggressive in various ways. Probably better to start getting rid of them ahead of time. Pre-Emptively in that case. Bunch of s-hole people anyhow."

Unstable East Antarctic Ice Sheet Could Spell Catastrophe

David Weiner received his doctorate in sociology from the University of Texas at Austin in 1964 and subsequently taught at SUNY/Buffalo and The University of Houston, where he received a Teaching Award. He currently teaches community college (more...)
 

David Weiner

A wealth of scholarship suggests that U.S. efforts to firmly undermine the autonomy of the Third World have become impractical as well as immoral at an accelerating rate. Those deemed inconvenient no longer have to accept their fate. Their ability to produce blowback has become profound -- and the public knows little of this from journalistic sources.

