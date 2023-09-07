 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

A weekend frozen in time with Mitch

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Gaydos
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)

Senator Mitch McConnell has another freezing moment Republican senator Mitch McConnell appeared to have another freezing moment on Wednesday at a Kentucky event prompting ...
Senator Mitch McConnell has another freezing moment Republican senator Mitch McConnell appeared to have another freezing moment on Wednesday at a Kentucky event prompting ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Guardian News)   Details   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

Labor Day weekend offered an opportunity to sit back, relax and ponder the mysteries of the day, such as (1.) Mitch McConnell's mysterious "freezing" episodes in which the senator from Kentucky basically locks up and stares straight ahead silently for about 30 seconds, apparently unaware when the freeze ends that it even happened in the midst of a press conference and his staff acts as if everything is OK, nothing going on here, just move along because (2.) the Senate Minority Leader has no plans to retire even though he's 81 and, you know, had that fall and the concussion and keeps freezing up indiscriminately, which the staff say shouldn't alarm Kentuckians because (3.) doctors in the Capitol and other Republican senators, who are loathe to get on his bad side, say Mitch is "medically clear" and "perfectly capable" of carrying out his duties and, heck, his term doesn't end until January of 2027, so (4.) why should we tell Americans what's really going on with his health when we have more than three years to enjoy a position of influence in Washington and at the same time try to latch on to another senior senator who will assume leadership of the Republicans in the Senate because, despite (5.) Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley citing "aging" leadership in Washington being a reason to install term limits, once people get power most don't like to give it up and, as has been shown repeatedly in recent years, some people who want power will do whatever they can to get it, even lie about pretty much anything and, no, I'm not talking about Number 45, but rather, (6.) the most recent obvious Trump wannabe, Vivek Ramadwamy, a previously unknown 38-year-old pharmaceutical company CEO, graduate of Yale and Harvard Law, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination on a litany of lies and bigotry (he says he's never met a white supremacist and has both praised and mocked the Juneteenth federal holiday), most likely as a way to raise cash and maybe land a spot behind Trump on the 2024 ticket since (7.) the four indictments have yet to do much to weaken his hold on the top spot, as contrasted with the position of (8.) Luis Rubiales, head of the Spanish Football Federation, who exuberantly kissed a member of that nation's women's soccer team when they won the World Cup and found himself facing suspension from his post when she complained that the kiss was unsolicited and unwelcome and the team backed her up even though he now says otherwise after first apologizing and FIFA suspended him for 90 days and then (9.) the Spanish government looked to suspend him from his position, a hope that was at least temporarily dashed when a Spanish court, while agreeing to open a case on the incident, said it considered the offense to be merely "serious," not "very serious," meaning the government couldn't immediately suspend Rubiales, which is the kind of court of last resort outcome (10.) Russian President Vladimir Putin may be looking for when he meets later this month with North Korea's reigning strongman Kim Jong-un to discuss a possible food for weapons deal, in which the once admired but recently exposed overrated Russian military gets much-needed weapons for its (11.) disastrous war against Ukraine and North Korea, a worldwide pariah with whom almost all nations have pledged not to trade arms, gets (12.) much-needed food to feed its citizens so that, much like the (13.) seasonally migrating hummingbirds and (14.) recurring Covid-19 in New York, they can continue to produce weapons and maintain the Kim family in power forever.

Or until (15.) Mitch McConnell freezes over.


rjgaydos@gmail.com

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Yes, Melania, I obviously care a lot

It’s time to un-dumb America

Take America out to the ballgame

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

Falling in love with squats, sort of

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend