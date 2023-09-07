A weekend frozen in time with Mitch



Senator Mitch McConnell has another freezing moment Republican senator Mitch McConnell appeared to have another freezing moment on Wednesday at a Kentucky event prompting ...

By Bob Gaydos

Labor Day weekend offered an opportunity to sit back, relax and ponder the mysteries of the day, such as (1.) Mitch McConnell's mysterious "freezing" episodes in which the senator from Kentucky basically locks up and stares straight ahead silently for about 30 seconds, apparently unaware when the freeze ends that it even happened in the midst of a press conference and his staff acts as if everything is OK, nothing going on here, just move along because (2.) the Senate Minority Leader has no plans to retire even though he's 81 and, you know, had that fall and the concussion and keeps freezing up indiscriminately, which the staff say shouldn't alarm Kentuckians because (3.) doctors in the Capitol and other Republican senators, who are loathe to get on his bad side, say Mitch is "medically clear" and "perfectly capable" of carrying out his duties and, heck, his term doesn't end until January of 2027, so (4.) why should we tell Americans what's really going on with his health when we have more than three years to enjoy a position of influence in Washington and at the same time try to latch on to another senior senator who will assume leadership of the Republicans in the Senate because, despite (5.) Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley citing "aging" leadership in Washington being a reason to install term limits, once people get power most don't like to give it up and, as has been shown repeatedly in recent years, some people who want power will do whatever they can to get it, even lie about pretty much anything and, no, I'm not talking about Number 45, but rather, (6.) the most recent obvious Trump wannabe, Vivek Ramadwamy, a previously unknown 38-year-old pharmaceutical company CEO, graduate of Yale and Harvard Law, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination on a litany of lies and bigotry (he says he's never met a white supremacist and has both praised and mocked the Juneteenth federal holiday), most likely as a way to raise cash and maybe land a spot behind Trump on the 2024 ticket since (7.) the four indictments have yet to do much to weaken his hold on the top spot, as contrasted with the position of (8.) Luis Rubiales, head of the Spanish Football Federation, who exuberantly kissed a member of that nation's women's soccer team when they won the World Cup and found himself facing suspension from his post when she complained that the kiss was unsolicited and unwelcome and the team backed her up even though he now says otherwise after first apologizing and FIFA suspended him for 90 days and then (9.) the Spanish government looked to suspend him from his position, a hope that was at least temporarily dashed when a Spanish court, while agreeing to open a case on the incident, said it considered the offense to be merely "serious," not "very serious," meaning the government couldn't immediately suspend Rubiales, which is the kind of court of last resort outcome (10.) Russian President Vladimir Putin may be looking for when he meets later this month with North Korea's reigning strongman Kim Jong-un to discuss a possible food for weapons deal, in which the once admired but recently exposed overrated Russian military gets much-needed weapons for its (11.) disastrous war against Ukraine and North Korea, a worldwide pariah with whom almost all nations have pledged not to trade arms, gets (12.) much-needed food to feed its citizens so that, much like the (13.) seasonally migrating hummingbirds and (14.) recurring Covid-19 in New York, they can continue to produce weapons and maintain the Kim family in power forever.

Or until (15.) Mitch McConnell freezes over.





