Sci Tech
Sci Tech

A video on vaccine politics and vaccine safety

(Image by Autism Speaks)
Del Bigtree is a captivating speaker, and he also has some powerful content to report, things that I didn't know.
  • Vaccines are not subject to the same safety testing as drugs
  • Pharmaceutical companies make all the profits on vaccines, but they assume none of the liabilities if their products are unsafe. The Dept of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sole defendant in any legal claim that a vaccine has caused side effects.
  • Pharmaceutical executives and scientists employed by the companies sit on the board that approves new vaccines for compulsory administration to all children born in the US.
  • The US has far higher infant mortality rates than other countries that don't have compulsory vaccination for infants.
  • VAERS is a voluntary system for reporting adverse effects from vaccines, and CDC has said that side-effects are vastly under-reported, perhaps 1 report for every 100 problems.
  • Nevertheless, 30,000 complications are reported each year in the US, and more than 400 deaths, mostly in children under 1 year of age.
  • These numbers are increasing rapidly.
  • Parents who resist vaccinating their children are accused of child abuse, and legal proceedings can take their children forcibly from them. Public schools in America will not admit children without proof of vaccination.

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
