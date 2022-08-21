A true story and a parable

Back from Home Depot I pull into the drive
There is a bundle of metal stakes in the trunk
They are for the garden
They are bound tight by plastic straps
I toss this sheaf of stakes onto the drive
When it hits the ground the straps pop
There is an ear-splitting metallic ringing
At the same time I hear something burst and shatter
It came from the back of the house
It was the round glass table
It has shattered into a thousand pieces
This happened about 10 years ago
It reminds me of where we are at now
We have bundled our reality tightly together
As long as our bundles are secure we can carry on
We can plan gardens and we can carry on
We can go shopping and we can carry on
Our bundles hold enormous energy
It's not a bomb that will shatter our glass table
It's not climate change and it's likely not our job
It is a critical misjudgment of the status of our fragility
This is a metaphor of how close we are to liberation
It is a metaphor for how ready we are for change
It is a metaphor for how clueless we are that we are ready
The round glass table on the deck is also symbolic
It symbolizes our universe
Your universe and mine
Remember that scene in 2001 - A Space Odyssey?
It is the scene where the crystal glass falls and shatters
And then the old man hears his own labored breathing
He turns and sees himself vastly older in his deathbed
He represents the human race that has refused to transform
Now he / we have aged beyond self-recognition
This is metaphoric of our humanity
It isn't personal
Our humanity has refused to change for eons
Now it is imprisoned in an ancient body
It is a body that is like a chrysalis
Inside is all the beauty of our immanent transformation
We are taking our very last breaths
Something is standing at the foot of our bed
It is the mysterious monolith
It is our death doula
Now we can release and a new world can be born
Every life is an odyssey
But we are also together on this epic journey
We are bundled tightly together by our commitment
We are committed to journeying in a spatial dimension together
Our lives, long or short, are bundles of energy tightly bound
If we are lucky something will happen that will burst our imprisonment
And if fate favors us we will be free like the stakes that burst their ties
Something will shatter
It will be our world
It will shatter like a crystal glass or a glass table
There will be another world waiting for us
It will be just as fragile as this one
Maybe we will be wiser
We will honor the fragility of our new world
We will be together but not so tightly bound
I went to see A Space Odyssey in 1969
I went with my father and his best friend
My father was an electrical engineer
His friend was a physicist
At the end of the movie we three walked out in silence
My father's friend said, What was that all about?
My father said, Ask Gary
He was right
I explained what it was about on the long drive home
