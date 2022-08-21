A true story and a parable

Back from Home Depot I pull into the drive

There is a bundle of metal stakes in the trunk

They are for the garden

They are bound tight by plastic straps



I toss this sheaf of stakes onto the drive

When it hits the ground the straps pop

There is an ear-splitting metallic ringing

At the same time I hear something burst and shatter



It came from the back of the house

It was the round glass table

It has shattered into a thousand pieces

This happened about 10 years ago



It reminds me of where we are at now

We have bundled our reality tightly together

As long as our bundles are secure we can carry on

We can plan gardens and we can carry on



We can go shopping and we can carry on

Our bundles hold enormous energy

It's not a bomb that will shatter our glass table

It's not climate change and it's likely not our job



It is a critical misjudgment of the status of our fragility

This is a metaphor of how close we are to liberation

It is a metaphor for how ready we are for change

It is a metaphor for how clueless we are that we are ready



The round glass table on the deck is also symbolic

It symbolizes our universe

Your universe and mine

Remember that scene in 2001 - A Space Odyssey?



It is the scene where the crystal glass falls and shatters

And then the old man hears his own labored breathing

He turns and sees himself vastly older in his deathbed

He represents the human race that has refused to transform



Now he / we have aged beyond self-recognition

This is metaphoric of our humanity

It isn't personal

Our humanity has refused to change for eons



Now it is imprisoned in an ancient body

It is a body that is like a chrysalis

Inside is all the beauty of our immanent transformation

We are taking our very last breaths



Something is standing at the foot of our bed

It is the mysterious monolith

It is our death doula

Now we can release and a new world can be born



Every life is an odyssey

But we are also together on this epic journey

We are bundled tightly together by our commitment

We are committed to journeying in a spatial dimension together



Our lives, long or short, are bundles of energy tightly bound

If we are lucky something will happen that will burst our imprisonment

And if fate favors us we will be free like the stakes that burst their ties

Something will shatter



It will be our world

It will shatter like a crystal glass or a glass table

There will be another world waiting for us

It will be just as fragile as this one



Maybe we will be wiser

We will honor the fragility of our new world

We will be together but not so tightly bound

I went to see A Space Odyssey in 1969



I went with my father and his best friend

My father was an electrical engineer

His friend was a physicist

At the end of the movie we three walked out in silence



My father's friend said, What was that all about?

My father said, Ask Gary

He was right

I explained what it was about on the long drive home



