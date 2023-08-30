 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 15 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Sci Tech    H2'ed 8/31/23

A sustainable Internet starts with knowing our region's mineral deposits

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Mt Isa mines
Mt Isa mines
(Image by denisbin from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Does creating a sustainable Internet start with every Internet user learning the supply chain of one substance in their computer... and about the mineral deposits in their region?

A few years ago, a telecom engineer-friend's wife asked him about public and wildlife health impacts from exposure to telecommunications' radio-frequencies. "I have advanced degrees in engineering," he told her. "I know this stuff is harmless." Anyway, he researched her questions and the ecological impacts of manufacturing, operating and discarding telecom devices and infrastructure. He realized that during engineering school, he never considered such questions. His research changed his thinking and he began exploring ways to reduce radiofrequency exposure and the Internet's energy consumption.

Meanwhile, another friend introduced me to bioregionalism, an orientation defined by your own watershed, landforms, animal, bird and plant communities and mineral deposits. A bioregion is defined by geography not political boundaries.

Of course, we rarely define human communities now by place, since Internet access and airplanes provide international connections 24/7. Infrastructure and tools are no longer limited by the energy and ores available in any one bioregion. For more than a century, we've made infrastructure and tools from ores, chemicals and water sourced and processed from multiple continents. Living beyond our ecological means is all most of us have ever known.

This is not sustainable.

To create a sustainable Internet, would users research their own computer's supply chains and the mineral deposits in their bioregion?

In my (March 2023) Substack, Digital Enlightenment, I list about 125 substances in a smartphone. Consider it an invitation to trace one substance in your computer's supply chain and share your research.

Last week, I offered questions for getting to know your watershed.

Today, I've got questions about your region's geophysics and mining operations.

The geology in your backyard
1. What kind of soil is prevalent in your neighborhood? (Topsoil? Clay? Sandy?)

2. What grows best in your soil? How many feet would you have to dig through to reach bedrock?

3. Defining your bioregion by your watershed's boundaries, what are the primary geologic events that shaped your bioregion?

4. From what direction do storms usually come to your region? The door or windows that get wettest in a storm may give you clues and the answers may change seasonally. Or, storms may come from several directions.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Offering thanks for what sustains me--and a batch of questions

Fresh questions about solar power

Swedish Researcher Reports Key Studies Showing How Ants, Bees and Children Respond to Exposure to EM Radiation From Wi

Remarkable New Radiofrequency Radiation Cancer Animal Study

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend