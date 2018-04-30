From No More Fake News

- Advertisement -

We have all had moments when we were lost, and someone appeared out of the gloom to help us. Friend, stranger. A hand was offered, and we took it.

An electricity was joined, and we were brought to a clearing in the woods and a path back home.

We are all having a spiritual experience in this physical world, and we are learning, as we go along, what that experience is. Here and now.

- Advertisement -

Life is the place where we learn it. There are cosmic jokes and tricks and pain and suffering and joy. But we persist. It is in our nature. In order to provide help. In order to learn and know. In order to express courage and love and imagination.

In order to be more of what we are.

So when an experience or a person whispers, "Courage, my friend," this is a great lesson in the great school.

- Advertisement -

Strength means creating the energy to keep going.

These are not abstract matters. They are alive.

"The only riches, the great souls," DH Lawrence wrote.

We are driven by events to see great souls. Finally, other items are filtered out, and we are left with the essence.

Suddenly, we see the sun coming up over the horizon.

Suddenly, we see we are participating in something greater than we supposed.

- Advertisement -

Suddenly, we understand there are far more great souls than we imagined.

Suddenly, the walls and barriers go down, and we can come out of the cold and back to the familiar place of the human hearth.

Next Page 1 | 2