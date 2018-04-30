Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

A spiritual experience, dedicated to my wife

By       Message Jon Rappoport       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/30/18

Author 91595
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: Open up to Spiritual Experience {MID-287876}
Open up to Spiritual Experience
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ZenLifeRelax)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

We have all had moments when we were lost, and someone appeared out of the gloom to help us. Friend, stranger. A hand was offered, and we took it.

An electricity was joined, and we were brought to a clearing in the woods and a path back home.

We are all having a spiritual experience in this physical world, and we are learning, as we go along, what that experience is. Here and now.

- Advertisement -

Life is the place where we learn it. There are cosmic jokes and tricks and pain and suffering and joy. But we persist. It is in our nature. In order to provide help. In order to learn and know. In order to express courage and love and imagination.

In order to be more of what we are.

So when an experience or a person whispers, "Courage, my friend," this is a great lesson in the great school.

- Advertisement -

Strength means creating the energy to keep going.

These are not abstract matters. They are alive.

"The only riches, the great souls," DH Lawrence wrote.

We are driven by events to see great souls. Finally, other items are filtered out, and we are left with the essence.

Suddenly, we see the sun coming up over the horizon.

Suddenly, we see we are participating in something greater than we supposed.

- Advertisement -

Suddenly, we understand there are far more great souls than we imagined.

Suddenly, the walls and barriers go down, and we can come out of the cold and back to the familiar place of the human hearth.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Monsanto's Roundup: new deadly scam exposed

Why has the Deep State gone to war against Donald Trump?

Truth about the Seralini rat-tumor-GMO study explodes

The Matrix Revealed: Why Logic Disappeared

The dirty Trump dossier: what no one is talking about

Compromised: Sex-abuser Congressmen are open to massive blackmail

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 