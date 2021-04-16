 
 
A softer approach toward Russia?

Here's what the latest U.S. sanctions against Russia mean for the historic adversaries President Joe Biden announced a series of tough new sanctions against Russia Thursday, as the historic adversaries confront one another again both in ...
Pictured is Russian President Vladimir Putin sometime after President Joe Biden talked with reporters about Putin and Russia, April 15, 2021.

With regard to Russia, yesterday President Joe Biden told reporters, "Now is the time to de-escalate. The way forward is through thoughtful dialogue and diplomatic process. The US is prepared to move forward constructively with that process".

This comes days after Biden placed new sanctions on "30 Russian individuals and organizations" while Lest we forget in a March 16 interview with George Stephanopoulos, when asked if Russian president Vladimir Putin was a killer, Biden replied, "Uh-huh. I do".

Unless I'm missing something here, Biden is now reaching out to Russia in all but a complete reversal of what he's been saying about Putin and Russia.

accusing Russia of meddling in the 2020 election and "behind the Solar Winds cyber-espionage attack against some 100 corporate networks and 9 government agencies. All this denied by the Kremlin as

accusations without merit and no evidence provided.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
