 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/4/20

A socialist revolution isn't legitimate if it isn't anti-colonial

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   9 comments
Author 510691
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rainer Shea
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

The most important and most often overlooked aspect of the debate over how to achieve socialism in the continent now called "America" is the colonial question. This is because the ongoing genocide against colonized peoples quite obviously needs to be addressed. Yet the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which is one of the biggest and most credibly Marxist-Leninist organizations in the country, doesn't include decolonization in its list of goals. And this signals a broader impulse from communist organizing spaces to overlook these kinds of issues.

In 2018, one former PSL member articulated a few of the ways that this organizing culture systematically pushes out the voices of the colonized:

Some of these failures are organizational and others ideological. Those on ideological grounds concern primarily the chauvinism I have witnessed... white chauvinism and male chauvinism... from several individual members, which the party has failed to correct and tacitly allows. In online discourse (remember, I am currently in Britain, physically quite far from the party's real-life spaces), I have seen what I would characterize as racist opportunism in reaction towards concerns regarding the place of national liberation, decolonization, and reparations in the revolutionary movement raised by Black and Indigenous comrades.

These expressions of hostility that have appeared when anti-colonialism is brought up reveal something about many socialists who live in the imperial core: that they see colonialism as an abstract and dismissible issue compared to the issue of class. The fact that the United States, Canada, and the other colonial states exist because of the theft from and genocide of indigenous peoples is seen as a mere historical detail. The idea of decolonizing the continent is therefore seen as absurd or "impractical". The proposal that the indigenous First Nations get all of their land back is seen as antithetical to socialist revolution, even though there would be nothing stopping these autonomous nations from developing towards socialism on their own accord. The very concept of taking special steps to rectify the atrocities of colonialism, whether returning indigenous land or paying reparations to colonized Africans, is ridiculed as counter-revolutionary identity politics.

All of this sounds familiar if you've encountered the anti-LGBT stance of the Communist Party of Great Britain, which has used similar logic to dismiss and antagonize gender-nonconforming people. Their promotions of bigoted rhetoric about transgender people comes from a party line that vilifies "identity politics", and therefore from the belief that the specific types of oppression that certain groups experience aren't worth focusing on; like the American socialists who oppose decolonization, they view the struggles of different oppressed groups as impediments to class struggle.

This is all going to produce a big clashing of interests within the socialist movement as our revolutionary crisis continues. Those who think that we can create an "American socialism", who envision a "USSA", will be met with opposition by those whose priority is anti-colonialism. Hopefully the PSL will take the side of the latter group by putting decolonization into their party line, but we can't count on it to, especially given the experiences that colonized peoples have had with the organization. Socialists need to look to black and indigenous-dominated organizations for leadership in how to carry forth the revolutionary line that fits the continent's material conditions, which is a line of both socialist and anti-colonial revolution.

This line has partly been provided by the African People's Socialist Party, which states that it seeks "reparations and true democratic integration into a U.S. society that has come to a just resolution with the indigenous populations that still suffer U.S. settler colonialism", to work "in democratic, anti-colonial unity with the indigenous peoples of the U.S., seek reparations and a land base within U.S. borders upon which to establish an independent African government", and to help those who "wish to return to Africa to contribute to its liberation, unification and development".

The only missing part of this program is the abolition of U.S. borders amid decolonization, which the party understandably doesn't feel the need to call for; decolonization is the business of indigenous First Nations people, and slavery reparations and the establishment of an independent African government are the business of colonized Africans. To carry out both of these goals, Marxist-Leninists will need to unite behind the leadership of both kinds of colonized people.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Rainer Shea Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rainer Shea is writing articles that counter the propaganda of the capitalist/imperialist power establishment, and that help move us towards a socialist revolution.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

China is Saving the Uighurs From Jihadist Indoctrination

Do Americans Know How Close They Are To Dictatorship?

The coming U.S. regime change attempt in Bolivia

The fall of the U.S. empire and the coming economic crash

As the American Empire Collapses, It Could Launch WW 3

Counting down to civilization's collapse

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 9 comments  Post Comment

Stan Crawford

Become a Fan
Author 511938
(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 2 fans, 464 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Lenin said a lot of tripe that no one wants to hear or live under such repression from a hypocrite Communist, except Reiner Shea, Williams Pear and a few other sudo Communists at opennews. Former slaves received 10 acres and a mule after the Civil War, so all reparations were provided to the actual slave and not a descendent who has done nothing for such restitution. Many nations have a darker history of how its native inhabitants were forced out to make way for a superior race, the PRC and CCP come to mind when seizing Indian lands recently, Xinjiang and other lands bordering around it.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 11:39:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Rainer Shea

Become a Fan
Author 510691
(Member since Feb 11, 2018), 9 fans, 78 articles, 21 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Stan Crawford:   New Content

Someone really needs to ban this guy. All he does is disrupt comment sections with angry reactionary rants. And when anti-colonialism is brought up, his first thought is to say that blacks don't deserve reparations.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 5:21:10 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Stan Crawford

Become a Fan
Author 511938
(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 2 fans, 464 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rainer Shea:   New Content

So Reiner Shea is upset when the truth is told about Communism? Or how his mentors Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Kim and other hypocrites of Communism had a better standard of living than the rest of the citizens they ruled over.

If you can't take the truth, then stop writing articles that make my wife, a former CCP member laugh out loud with how little you know about Communism and the tin pot dictators who gasket claim to adhere to its philosophy.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 7:19:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Stan Crawford

Become a Fan
Author 511938
(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 2 fans, 464 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rainer Shea:   New Content

You going to provide reparations to the indentured servants and other white slaves that were brought to the New World?

Reiner fails to realize that it was Blacks enslaving other Blacks in Africa, who then sold them to Slavers that brought them here. The reparations need to paid by these descendants and not today's taxpayers.

I'm more interested in All Lives Matter and and respect each other, than some Marxist trio who hijacked the BLM movement for their own fiscal gains.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 7:32:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
Rainer Shea

Become a Fan
Author 510691
(Member since Feb 11, 2018), 9 fans, 78 articles, 21 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Stan Crawford:   New Content

This got racist fast.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 8:31:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Stan Crawford

Become a Fan
Author 511938
(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 2 fans, 464 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rainer Shea:   New Content

There is no racism, just ignorance!

https://christiansfortruth.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Thomas-Sowell-on-Slave-Trade-.mp4?_=4

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 2:15:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Stan Crawford

Become a Fan
Author 511938
(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 2 fans, 464 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rainer Shea:   New Content

When Reiner Shea writes about about a subject, one would think he has done some research, rather than string along some words and throw in a few quotes by hypocritical Communists.

https://rense.com/general96/black-anthony-johnson-becomes-first-slave-owner.php

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 2:30:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
gentry cooper

Become a Fan
Author 18212
(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 371 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rainer Shea:   New Content

Agreed Rainer.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 7:40:49 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Stan Crawford

Become a Fan
Author 511938
(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 2 fans, 464 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

As Mary Ann Butler said in a rebuttal comment, don't through out the baby with the bath water. click here I understand Reiner Shea's contempt for how unworkable the Republic has become, but to think the inept, egotistical Communist...NOT former tyrants Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Kim, Castro and other Opportunists have anything to contribute to today's society is foolish. All one has to do is read history to learn how people loathed the system, pretending to be paid for their labor. Jack Ma and other billionaire CCP members understand Capitalism is what drives the PRC while enriching the CCP. My wife makes more money from her dividends from State Owned Enterprises than the Shanghai Index. Did Reiner travel north to see the CHAZ...CHOP zone? Is this what he would like to see the rest of the country become? A few enriching themselves by hijacking the movement that can legitimately induce change? Greed resides in the Marxist as well as the Cspitaliist.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 3:33:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 