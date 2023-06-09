 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

A second-term Trump would be a nightmare

By Mark Lansvin
Donald Trump
(Image by Gage Skidmore from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Donald Trump couldn't help but revel in his own glory. After news broke of the merger of Saudi-backed LIV Golf with the PGA Tour, he exclaimed on his Truth Social platform, "GREAT NEWS FROM LIV GOLF!" According to him, it was a BIG, BEAUTIFUL, AND GLAMOROUS DEAL for the world of golf, and he offered his congratulations to all involved.

This merger holds a special significance for Trump, as it represents a personal victory for him. It also represents an aspect of sports and politics that should not coexist and reeks of power and corruption. The world of professional golf has typically avoided controversy, and Trump, known for his contentious nature, has only been a source of it. After announcing his presidential run in 2015, the PGA Tour distanced itself from him, even relocating a tournament from his Miami course to Mexico. Following the attack on the Capitol on January 6, the organizers of major golf tournaments explicitly stated that Trump's properties would never again host their esteemed events.

However, Trump didn't back down. Instead, he aligned himself with LIV Golf. Owned by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, LIV had been shunned by the mainstream professional golf community. Yet, Trump eagerly embraced it, hosting several LIV events at his properties and using social media to promote the new organization. LIV Golf aimed to lure high-profile players with extravagant pay and challenge golf's traditional rules.

This is just one small example of the type of controversy and trouble Trump causes when he is involved.

Now as Trump embarks on another presidential campaign, his use of extremist rhetoric and falsehoods regarding the 2020 election serves as a warning sign that, if elected for a second term, he would once again wreak havoc on America as he will seek to undermine the rule of law within the justice department and other agencies. He would do this of course with the aim of expanding his own power and launching attacks against his critics.

According to former officials of the Department of Justice (DoJ), along with some Republicans and academics, if Trump were to secure the Republican nomination and win the presidency again in 2024, he would likely appoint individuals who would unquestioningly carry out his directives. This could involve targeting dissenters whom he perceives as part of the so-called "deep state" and aggressively reining in independent agencies.

Donald Ayer, a former deputy attorney general during the administration of George H.W. Bush, expressed his concerns recently, stating, "Among the numerous reasons why Donald Trump's candidacy should be unequivocally rejected, none is more significant than his complete disregard for the rule of law""the fundamental principle that our society is governed by a set of rules, not the whims of a single individual."

Trump's indications of his plans for a potential second term have raised concerns, as many of them suggest a heightened level of extremism compared to his previous tenure as president.

Following his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, Trump propagated false claims of election fraud and made efforts, with the assistance of key allies, to overturn the election results in several states won by Biden. Additionally, after leaving office, Trump held onto classified documents, leading to federal and state criminal investigations that may result in charges against him and others in the near future. Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing related to these matters.

During his campaign rallies in Texas, New Hampshire, and other locations, Trump has engaged in demonization of his critics, including the prosecutors involved in the criminal investigations, and has portrayed these inquiries in conspiratorial terms.

Trump has directed much of his anger recently at Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, who earlier this year filed 34 charges against Trump for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, a porn star who claims to have had an affair with Trump in 2016.

During a CNN town hall event in New Hampshire in early May, Trump persisted in asserting that the 2020 election had been stolen from him. He also appeared to glorify the group of loyalists who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, resulting in the tragic deaths of nine police officers and others.

In an attempt to appeal to his base, Trump suggested that if he were to be re-elected, he would be "inclined" to pardon many of the protesters involved in the insurrection during Joe Biden's certification by Congress. He even referred to January 6 as "a beautiful day."

One thing is certain: If Trump wins, it will not be a beautiful day.

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
