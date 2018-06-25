 
 
A recipe for disaster: Why is the Six-Sigma Management Model Still Praised When It Led to GE's Collapse?

By Dave Lindorff

By Dave Lindorff

From army.mil: Army Materiel Command wins 3 Lean Six Sigma Excellence Awards
Even the Pentagon is using Six Sigma corporate management training
(Image by army.mil)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Over a generation ago, engineer Bill Smith, working at Motorola, developed a management system called Six-Sigma, designed to help companies avoid quality problems in their products and business processes. His system caught on and became a catch=word in business schools and in large corporations.

In 1995, Jack Welsh, CEO of GE, made it central to the company's whole management approach. If you wanted to be promoted at that leading Fortune 100 industrial firm, you needed to be certified in Six Sigma. Other companies followed suit and today most large US corporations and many abroad as well as some public organizations (including the US military) claim to adhere to the model, and to promote management personnel based upon their having achieved so-called "black belt" or "green belt" status in understanding its precepts.

Indeed, GE's success in growing rapidly and achieving record profits year after year, made Welsh and Six Sigma (a trademarked term owned by Motorola,, a leading model for top level managers everywhere.

Jump forward, though, and GE is being called a disaster by analysts. The company famously expanded into banking and services, got caught with its corporate pants down in the Fiscal Crisis that hit in 2007 and is now going through a wrenching divestment and break-up process that has seen its shares fall from a high of $87 in August of 200, when everything was humming, to today's low of $12.88, a level that valued the company at 50% of what it had been worth just a year ago. Last week, in a final indignity, the company, which had been included in the original Dow Industrial Average created back in 1896, was kicked off that widely followed list of Wall Street's largest and most important firms, replaced, in a final indignity, by Walgreens, a pharmacy chain.

Welsh is long gone, and GE has had several CEOs since his long tenure, but Welsh is the one who made the decision to move the company heavily into financial services, de-emphasizing its historical industrial focus -- a move that was central to the company's later troubles. Significantly, in retiring from the company, Welsh noted that his performance as a manager would be judged not by what happened to the company under his watch, but by how it did in the decades after his departure.

opednews.com

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books ("This Can't Be Happening! Resisting the (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

donald gillies

  New Content

GE became bankrupt because it decided to follow the fool's errand of becoming a bankster, trying to make all its money with artificial sleight of hand (GE Financial) on paper. BANKSTERS PRODUCE NOTHING OF LASTING VALUE. GE is in deep trouble because they focused on artificial paper-profits rather than the REAL business of business, which is innovation and manufacturing through tough engineering! Over the past 30 years (since Alan Greenspan), an entire generation of intelligent people have been sucked through ivy leagues into the business of shuffling profits on paper, and have been over-rewarded, meanwhile engineers are screwed and business is declining. These ivy-leaguers NEVER focused on 'making things', they focused only on 'making deals', and it has wrecked America!

I am not an ivy league-envying person, I am on the other side, I went to one of the best engineering schools, MIT. At my workplace, as an American, I work practically alone. Almost all of my colleagues today are from overseas. This is what the banksters have wrought upon our economy.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 25, 2018 at 8:57:23 PM

Dave Lindorff

Reply to donald gillies:   New Content

You know of course that SOME of your colleagues at MIT (where my dad also got his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering back in the 1940s) went to the MIT Sloan School of Business and got MBAs so they could get overpaid making paper profits, right?


But I do agree with your main point. Of course it's also worth pointing out that Jack Welsh, who led GE so badly astray into the Wall Street financial jungle, was...an engineer.


Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net

Submitted on Monday, Jun 25, 2018 at 10:27:16 PM

