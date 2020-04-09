 
 
A new trinity: The Dark Lord, The Matrix and The Force as synonyms for the Narrative

Melkor and Sauron.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

The Narrative is strong with Americans. The Narrative, an insidious tool of the Deep Power that Jonathan Cook has written about, masterfully divides us. It creates and recreates itself, multiplying its inhumane injuries. It lurks in the shadows insinuating historical falsehoods and perverting the emergence of self awareness from birth to death, generation after generation. It is a powerful enemy of liberty and freedom.

In a galaxy far, far away, the DKoz after having long been unsubscribed showed up again in my inbox. It is a frightening site, feigning left and progressive leadership while perpetrating vitriol against the right. This abdication of ground level leadership snarled in and spitting out blindness, fuels the left right divide, enabling the Narrative.

The elites through their unfathomable deep power insinuate their Narrative throughout our American lives. It is like a soft pillow, hitting our head over and over again. We don't feel the effect it seems until it is too late. Like questioning the manipulation of the American voting system for more than a hundred years. We are lucky if such a questioning causes awareness to emerge to help us to see the deep corruption of our accepted conventions and unlucky if such self awareness leads to despair to forcefully change as our life and activism begins to wane.

The Narrative almost always overcomes the slow arrival of individual acknowledgment and reconciliation of our factual history. Deep Power cannot tolerate societal acknowledgment, concession and rectification can never be considered, it must be damned, otherwise the long-lived perpetrators are exposed. In this process our American eyes are averted, for the benefit of the elites whose aim successfully obscures the wholesale truth through control the Narrative. It is strong with us.

Rather than face our history and harshly demolish the system, we accept the Narrative, which among many things is one that excels at creating identities and scapegoats and maintaining the left right divide all while casually, carelessly dissipating revolutionary fervor our time demands by speculating on who we are going to vote for.

 

Now that I am in Massachusetts, I am discovering that there are still no left wing radical extremists to be found. That was an arrogant statement on my part especially since I was not looking for any.

It sounds like Trinity speaking to Neo: Why should we continue operating under the existing Narrative? Because we have been down road, people. We know that road, we know exactly where it ends. And most of us know that's not where we want to be.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 9, 2020 at 1:36:27 PM

