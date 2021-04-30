 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

"A new Palestinian intifada may trigger a regional war against Apartheid Israel" according to expert Laith Marouf

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 501624
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

A missile launched from Syria recently came very close to Israel's nuclear reactor at Dimona. Currently, the Palestinians of Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza are actively resisting their occupation and oppression, which may give way into a new uprising or intifada against the Israeli military occupation. These events were followed by the Human Rights Watch groundbreaking report labeling Israel an apartheid state.

In an effort to further understand current events in Palestine and the region, Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Laith Marouf, Policy Consultant, Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC), and C.E.O. of Independent Community Television (ICTV).

#1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Recently, a missile launched from Syria landed near Dimona, the nuclear reactor in southern Israel. In your opinion, is this a Syrian and Iranian message to the Israeli occupation?

Laith Marouf (LM): The missile launched from Syria and triggered to explode in the air less 15 miles from Dimona, was a clear message from Syria and Iran to Apartheid Israel; that if Iranian nuclear facilities are targeted by Apartheid Israel, so would Dimona be attacked by the Resistance Axis. The missile changed the parameters and rules of engagement between the two axis; similar to how Hizbullah set the rules of engagement since 2006.

The effect of this missile should not be underestimated by anyone; but it will be tested by Apartheid Israel in the next few weeks and months, and the Resistance Axis will have to cement this formula by sending more messages. I just hope Apartheid Israel is not too blind with rage, and makes a mistake by attacking a serious target before the formula is cemented.

#2. SS: currently, the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza are in turmoil in the face of Israeli military aggression. Given the current situation on the ground in occupied Palestine, in your opinion are we on the doors of a new intifada?

LM: The fact Syria withstood, that Hizbullah is very bold, and that Iran is ready to fight back, and the message of the missile to Dimona reverberated around the world; this invigorated the Palestinian people with a sense of solidarity, at a time when the Arab vassal states are openly normalizing with the enemy.

In my opinion, a new intifada is very possible under these conditions; especially if Apartheid Israel insists on blocking the Palestinian Authority elections in Jerusalem and thereby canceling the whole election process. It is very possible also that this intifada will degenerate into an armed revolution very fast, and may even trigger the regional war Apartheid Israel is itching for.

#3. SS: given the fact that some Arab countries have normalize their relations with Israel, would the Arab world support a new intifada?

LM: We have to differentiate between the Arab peoples and their elite and vassal rulers. The vast majority of the Arab people are anti-occupation , including in places like Saudi Occupied Arabia where over 90% view Apartheid Israel as an enemy. Even after almost 50 years of "peace" between Egypt and Apartheid Israel, there is no "normalization" achieved; and Egyptian people hate the Israeli occupation and support their Palestinian brothers.

Look at Jordan today; there was tens of demonstrations in all big cities and small towns in support of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem and the holy sites. This again is a country that has a "peace" treaty with the colonizers.

The Arab people stand with their brothers in Palestine against colonization; many take a public stance at a very high personal risk. In Morocco, after the announcement of "normalization" with the Israeli occupation , many demonstrated and were jailed; but they still refuse to be silent.

#4. SS: Tensions currently between Tel Aviv and Tehran are at the highest level. In your opinion, will the situation evolve into a military conflict, or will it be diffused through a new US-Iran nuclear deal?

LM: We must be smart enough to understand that the empire ruled from DC cannot continue to exist without controlling west Asia. Meaning the existence of Apartheid Israel is one of the cornerstones of imperial order. It is the US that needs the Zionist colony, and vice-versa. There is an internal civil war within the Empire between its conservative wing (which includes Republicans, Wahhabis and pro occupationist ) and its liberal wing (which includes Democrats and Ikhwanis [Muslim Brotherhood]). This civil war was triggered by the Obama Arab Spring (Autumn) plan; which was designed to transfer power of regional viceroy to Turkey and Qatar. The Saudi-Israeli axis rebelled against Obama and triggered the Wahhabi Contra invasions of Libya, Syria, Iraq and Yemen to stop that plan. They also worked to elect Trump.

This Imperial Civil War reached its apex in the elections last year, with the defeat of Trump and the failed armed invasion of Capitol Hill. That has led to a compromise, with Biden adopting all of Trump's policies but wrapping them in Obama rhetoric.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am an American citizen living permanently in Syria. I write on the Syrian crisis from first hand information. I also write in Arabic for a Lebanese media.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

The Israeli attack on Iran may sabotage the US goal of a new nuclear deal

US-NATO provocation in Ukraine to stop Russian pipeline

Russian-Syrian gas contract hints at Syria's recovery

"Anti-Russia hysteria dominates the American political and military elites"

Terrorists launch a deadly missile attack on Aleppo

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 