Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

A gift to America from the U.S. Mint

By       Message Bob Gaydos       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 72391

From youtube.com: A new $100 gold coin depicts Lady Liberty as an African-American woman. {MID-202524}
A new $100 gold coin depicts Lady Liberty as an African-American woman.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS Evening News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

It came in the mail and I hesitated before tossing it out with the rest of the unsolicited communications. Being an occasional collector of coins, I usually give the catalogue from the U.S. Mint at least a cursory look, but something struck me as different about this one, the "Treats of the Season" holiday gift guide. I just couldn't figure out what it was, so I set it aside.

A little while later when I picked the guide up again, I saw it right away, but also questioned what I was seeing. "Is that a strong, young woman of color on the $100 Liberty coin?" I asked myself, smiling incredulously. ''An African-American Lady Liberty? In 99.99% 24-karat gold?''

Why yes it is, the Mint catalogue writers informed me. To celebrate the 225th anniversary of its founding, the Mint has initiated a series of gold coins depicting Lady Liberty as different ethnicities. Following the first symbolic African-American woman to grace a United States coin, will come Asian-American, Hispanic-American, and Indian-American figures, to reflect "the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States," the Mint said.

- Advertisement -

"Well, of course," I said. "Perfect," I said. Ironic in spades. Still grinning, I wondered, "Does he know about this? He couldn't possibly know about this. He would surely have tweeted something " And since these coins are already available, why am I just learning about this?"

Last question first.

The Mint announced its plans for the commemorative coin in January, before the, um, inauguration. At the time, I was hospitalized and preoccupied, recovering from a serious auto accident. The coin slipped by me. They started minting the coins in April at West Point, not far from where I live. Love that local touch, but again, I was still otherwise occupied. But what's the dotard's excuse? After all, gold is his favorite color.

- Advertisement -

Of course, these coins are for collectors or investors, not flim-flam artists who borrow other people's coin of the realm and don't bother to pay it back. I somehow can't see him encouraging his young children to collect coins unless the family name were stamped on them. (The thought that it may well happen just sent chills through my body.)

Back to Lady Liberty.

The coin apparently did not totally escape notice of the bigots who are a significant segment of the so-called core Trump supporters. A quick search of the Internet turned up these comments reported by AP as coming from Twitter:

-- "The discrimination of white people by the [Obama] administration continues.''

-- "That's fine. But if they do one with a Latina on it, it better come with papers..."

-- "I'm surprised that it's not a MUSLIM."

- Advertisement -

-- "This administration doing everything to change history, including changing Lady Liberty from what the French sent us. Pathetic racism!"

-- "I wouldn't pay a dime for it. This proves that the Obama's (sic) are racist.''

The coins obviously were commissioned by the Mint during Barack Obama's administration. But clearly a large number of Americans still don't think that electing an African-American president was a powerfully symbolic, inclusive act that gave truth to the boast that, in America, "anybody can be elected president." Actually, the dotard is daily living proof of that decree.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Falling in love with squats, sort of

On acting my age, whatever that means

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

UFO's and global warming -- it's science,folks

Biceps, triceps, deltoids, oh my!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 