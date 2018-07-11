 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

A dangerous Supreme Court pick

By Bernie Sanders

July 11, 2018

Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders
(Image by Gage Skidmore)
The establishment would like for you to think that the Supreme Court is an impartial judicial institution whose decisions are above politics. That was perhaps once true, but it is certainly not the case anymore.

Donald Trump announced that he will nominate Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Let me be absolutely clear: this nomination is a 100 percent political decision, and one that will have a profoundly negative effect on the lives of working people of this country for decades to come if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed.

Brett Kavanaugh's record has made it clear he will use his position on the court to protect corporations at the expense of workers, to allow corporations and the wealthy to buy elections and to undermine voting rights. Further, given the fact that Donald Trump stated repeatedly during the campaign that any nominee of his would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, I have no doubt that is exactly what Brett Kavanaugh will do.

Simply put, nothing is more important now than doing everything in our power to stop this nomination. I intend to travel to many states around the country in opposition to this nomination.

Here is a hard truth: for decades the far right has made it their number one goal to stack the Supreme Court with partisan ideologues. During that time, the current court has made dozens of decisions, many of them by a 5-4 vote, that have harmed women's rights, the environment and most recently the Janus decision, which was an attack on union rights and the standard of living of American workers.

Further, the Supreme Court has eroded voting rights, upheld Trump's Muslim ban, and of course, by a 5-4 vote, decided Citizens United, empowering corporations and wealthy Americans to buy elections.

And it is widely suspected that a hyper-partisan Supreme Court, with Trump's new nominee, would aim its sights directly at overturning Roe v. Wade. We can't let this happen.

Donald Trump's first nomination, Neil Gorsuch, has quickly become one of the most radical right-wing members of the court. The evidence suggests Brett Kavanaugh could go even further.

The damage Brett Kavanaugh could do won't just last until the next election. He could serve on the Court for decades, making dangerous decisions for years to come.

Together we must do everything we can to win back the House, the Senate and the presidency to stop further disastrous nominees. But right now, we must do everything we can to stop the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

That starts with you adding your name to our petition to oppose the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Let us protect our democracy.

 

opednews.com

Bernie Sanders is the independent U.S. Senator from Vermont. He is the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history. He is a member of the Senate's Budget, Veterans, Environment, Energy, and H.E.L.P. (Health, Education, Labor and Pensions) Committees.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Bill Johnson

Wow! The left is never pleased. Never happy. Always after someone. Hate all right wingers... yeah we get it. Same old song and dance democrats.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018 at 4:40:11 PM

