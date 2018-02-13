Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Viable Key You Can Use to Take Back The Democratic Party

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/13/18

Become a Fan
  (306 fans)

From flickr.com: Keys {MID-248094}
Keys
(Image by Matt From London)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
In Pennsylvania, there are literally thousands of Democratic precinct captain/committee-person slots that are unfilled-- as many as 6000 of the 18,000 throughout the state. I'm pretty sure the same is true in most other states. That means that YOU could become a committee person and fill one of those slots.


Why do it? Because committee people also called precinct captains or leaders have a vote in Democratic politics. They can influence decisions by the party at the municipal, county and sometimes, even, state levels.


You can be appointed to one of those unfilled slots or you can run for the slot by getting ten petitions signed-- usually unopposed. It's simple. Contact the local Democrat Municipal chair and find out if there are committee people for your precinct. In Pennsylvania, about 40% are open, and a year or two ago, about 60% were open. Even if the seat is filled, you can run for it and with a little effort, win it from someone who supports the existing top-down system that rubber-stamps orders from the DNC.

- Advertisement -

Of course, there are some great people already working in some of those slots. But I'm sharing this because I didn't realize just how easy it is to get a seat at the table. If you want to find out if any slots in your precinct are open, find the local Democratic party leadership and ask them. I'm pretty sure that if you tell them you are interested, and a slot is open, they'll be thrilled to welcome you and help you get up and running.

This is a powerful, simple, relatively low effort way to gain 'keys' to the table. The rules may vary from one state to another, even from one county or voting district to another, but I am certain that this is a national situation. It offers an opportunity for you to help the national effort to take back the Democratic party from the corporate Dems who have been either running it or passively allowing it to be a party that does not serve the people.

Also, I imagine the same is true for the Republican party. Either way, it would be great if both corporate parties were taken back by people who care about the 99%.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
6 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Dave Turner

Become a Fan
Author 510513

(Member since Jan 11, 2018), 19 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I'm not a leftist, and I've disagreed with you before, Rob, but this is a solid message of taking responsibility in your own party and making it work for the people.


Good plan.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018 at 7:57:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 27 fans, 267 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2130 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Rob, you have hit the nail on the head (again!). In that I am very strategically oriented, far less than those being paid to do so, but far more than most party "activists," I must say that this is great advice you are putting forth in this article.


I conclude that your suggestions clearly have some really viable "teeth" in them, because sharing it six groups got me busted again in Facebook Jail, only able to post for a whole week in the groups I administer.


This BS is really wearying, a constant barrage of abnegation of my First Amendment rights. I suspect this kind of thing will get worse as the November elections approach.


It is not just algorithms or Facebook robots behind all of this: I am convinced that individual people whether at Facebook or perhaps Trolls in the groups who are still at it: these are the ones who put the flags up if something is powerful, and then the mid level Facebook Security staff tells the robots what to do.


It was Clair Booth Luce who said "no good deed goes unpunished."

Who Was Clare Boothe Luce? A 2 minute introduction to an extraordinary woman.


Who Was Clare Boothe Luce? A 2 minute introduction to an extraordinary woman.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Clare Boothe Luce Policy Institute) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018 at 8:14:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 13 fans, 2 articles, 802 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content
You might have added the fascist Luce spent a lifetime unpunished.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 at 5:11:01 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 35 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1324 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Will they see me coming?

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 at 2:13:17 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 305 fans, 2346 articles, 5177 quicklinks, 5694 comments, 494 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Give it a try.

What can you lose? And what can you learn?

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 at 3:20:45 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 23 fans, 122 articles, 534 quicklinks, 1401 comments, 42 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Angry conservatives take over the GOP and push it rightwards. Angry progressives flee the Democratic Party and let it move rightwards. That's why we lose.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 at 3:04:11 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 