In Pennsylvania, there are literally thousands of Democratic precinct captain/committee-person slots that are unfilled-- as many as 6000 of the 18,000 throughout the state. I'm pretty sure the same is true in most other states. That means that YOU could become a committee person and fill one of those slots.
Why do it? Because committee people also called precinct captains or leaders have a vote in Democratic politics. They can influence decisions by the party at the municipal, county and sometimes, even, state levels.
You can be appointed to one of those unfilled slots or you can run for the slot by getting ten petitions signed-- usually unopposed. It's simple. Contact the local Democrat Municipal chair and find out if there are committee people for your precinct. In Pennsylvania, about 40% are open, and a year or two ago, about 60% were open. Even if the seat is filled, you can run for it and with a little effort, win it from someone who supports the existing top-down system that rubber-stamps orders from the DNC.
Of course, there are some great people already working in some of those slots. But I'm sharing this because I didn't realize just how easy it is to get a seat at the table. If you want to find out if any slots in your precinct are open, find the local Democratic party leadership and ask them. I'm pretty sure that if you tell them you are interested, and a slot is open, they'll be thrilled to welcome you and help you get up and running.
This is a powerful, simple, relatively low effort way to gain 'keys' to the table. The rules may vary from one state to another, even from one county or voting district to another, but I am certain that this is a national situation. It offers an opportunity for you to help the national effort to take back the Democratic party from the corporate Dems who have been either running it or passively allowing it to be a party that does not serve the people.
Also, I imagine the same is true for the Republican party. Either way, it would be great if both corporate parties were taken back by people who care about the 99%.
opednews.com
Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect,
connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune
500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered
first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and
Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful
people on his Bottom Up Radio Show,
and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and
opinion sites, OpEdNews.com
more detailed bio:
Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.
(more...)
