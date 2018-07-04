 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Very Sad Independence Day

By       Message Mike Rivage-Seul       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   4 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 4   Well Said 3   Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/4/18

Author 47372
Become a Fan
  (39 fans)
- Advertisement -
Weeping Lady Liberty
Weeping Lady Liberty
(Image by thedailysheeple.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The following reflection somehow seems appropriate for the 4th of July when everyone is celebrating our Founding Fathers and our great democratic tradition.

The piece comes out of a family discussion that took place about three weeks ago. In the exchange, I ended up characterizing the detainment facilities for refugees and migrants attempting to cross our borders as "concentration camps." I was told in no uncertain terms that my comparison was inflammatory since it evoked inappropriate connections with Hitler's extermination camps -- an implied comparison that, for my conversation partners, was way "over the top." We have no extermination camps, they said.

- Advertisement -

From there the conversation spun to more detailed comparisons of the United States to Hitler's Third Reich and to what I and so many others perceive as a return of fascism, which I connected with capitalism. Once again, my observations were dismissed as wildly exaggerated, too general and jumping all over the place, bringing up issues not germane to the topic at hand. Besides to capitalism, my references were to Iraq, Yemen, police brutality, xenophobia. . .

All of that drove me to compose the following essay more for myself than for anyone else -- to clarify my own thought. To repeat, it seems appropriate for publication here on this 4th of July.

Hitler Redivivus: How He Has Returned Triumphant in the Person of Donald Trump

- Advertisement -

Let me begin this piece on the contemporary return of fascism with an "easy essay" I wrote back in 1993. Today, the essay's description of the triumph of "Hitlerism with Hitler" is proving far more prescient than I realized in the moment of its composition. Its form follows the spirit of Catholic Workers' co-founder, Peter Maurin, who invented the poetic "easy essay" genre when he wrote for the Catholic Worker newspaper which he founded with Dorothy Day.

This particular imitation of Maurin's style references Marge Schott, an infamous admirer of Adolph Hitler. Schott is the deceased owner of the Cincinnati Reds baseball team. She was a racist and collector of Nazi memorabilia. Besides disdaining some of her players as "n-word millionaires," she once famously said that Hitler was originally "a good guy," until he "went too far."

As you'll see, the essay is about Ms. Schott's hero and how he and the system he embodied actually did win World War II and has reincarnated today in thinly disguised form. That is, Hitlerism with its fascism, concentration camps, and genocide have in this era of Donald Trump more evidently returned to our world than seemed possible to most 25 years ago when I first published my own easy essay.

For starters though, here's the Maurin-inspired piece as I originally wrote it:

Hitler, Bonhoeffer, Jesus and Us
(An "Easy Essay" with apologies to the memory of Peter Maurin and thanks to Marge Schott)

Following Germany's defeat
in "the First Inter-Capitalist War,"
the system was in trouble in das Vaterland.
It also foundered world-wide
after the Crash of '29.
So, Joseph Stalin
convoked a Congress of Victory
to celebrate the death of capitalism
and the End of History --
in 1934.

- Advertisement -

Both Hitler and F.D.R.
tried to revive the corpse.
They enacted similar measures:
government funds to stimulate private sector production,
astronomically increased defense spending,
nationalization of some enterprises,
while carefully keeping most in the hands of private individuals.
To prevent workers from embracing communism,
both enacted social programs otherwise distasteful to the Ruling Class, but necessary to preserve their system: legalized unions, minimum wage, shortened work days, safety regulation, social security . . .

Roosevelt called it a "New Deal;"
Hitler's term was "National Socialism."
Roosevelt used worker discontent
with their jobs and bosses
to get elected four times.
Meanwhile, Hitler successfully directed worker rage
away from the Krupps and Bayers
and towards the usual scapegoats:
Jews, communists, gays, blacks, foreigners and Gypsies.

He admired the American extermination of "Indians"
and used that model of starvation and internment
to guide his own program for eliminating undesirables
by hunger and concentrated slaughter.
Hitler strictly controlled national unions,
thus relieving the worries of the German elite.
In all of this,
he received the support of mainline churches.
Pius XII even praised der Fuhrer as
"an indispensable bulwark against communism."

Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the German "Confessing Church"
resisted Hitler's program
of social Darwinism, patriotism and persecution of the undeserving.
Confessing faithful were critical of "religion"
which combined anti-Semitism, white supremacy, patriotism and xenophobia
with selected elements of Christianity.
They insisted on allegiance
to Jesus alone
who stood in judgment over soil, fatherland, flag and blood.
They even urged Christian patriots
to pray for their country's defeat in war.
Bonhoeffer participated in a plot to assassinate Hitler
and explored the promise of
Christianity without "religion."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 4   Well Said 3   Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Recently retired, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.Mike blogs (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 39 fans, 211 articles, 695 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Actually, this family argument started a couple of years ago after we all went to see "Hamilton." Afterwards, I characterized the musical as a "reverse minstrel show" with black and brown actors impersonating and celebrating their ancestors' oppressors. I've never lived that down.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 4, 2018 at 3:15:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 11 fans, 1146 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

I anger my family, too. This piece is exceptional. Thank you, Mike.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 4, 2018 at 3:58:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 14 fans, 1 quicklinks, 6065 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

Exceptional? I agree with the other family members. Comparisons to Hitler and 3rd Reich are inappropriate.


The person saying such thinge should reflect on the source of such evil comparisons is based first and foremost with trump hate. There is the well spring for it.


Democrats hatred for trump shines through every conceivable word arrangement they can dream up.


So now par for the course time to vilify me. I get it. We all do.


What one is accused of is also true for the accusers... Only they actually believe their flavor of hate is the approved kind. It isn't.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 4, 2018 at 7:21:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 2 fans, 86 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The dots are connected already in the "L-Curve": rve.org. The problem is that people refuse to believe the obvious.

The immoral distribution of wealth in the American Economy, and maintaining one's position in receipt of that wealth, is the source of all the problems listed in this essay.

Schott was an Oligarch and so moved around in the Oligarchies circles and conclaves such as the Bohemian Grove and others that are often written about in the press, but the true nature of which remains hidden. What is the White House correspondents dinner but an opportunity to rub elbows with other Oligarchs (and their political stooges).

When season tickets for the Lakers are now $5000, the distortions in the American Economy should be obvious.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 4, 2018 at 7:25:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 