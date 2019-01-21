 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Trump Town Filtering A Know-Nothing's Racist Rhetoric Through Cluelessly Bigoted Kids

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rev. Dan Vojir       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 22149
Become a Fan
  (38 fans)
Instilled bigotry?
Instilled bigotry?
(Image by Daniel F Vojir)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
The primary purpose of Covington Catholic High School is to embrace the gospel message of Jesus Christ in order to educate young men spiritually, academically, physically, and socially. -f rom the Covington Catholic High School website
Not In MY (old) School - A Parable
All the sophomore boys had to be faster than the rest of the school: their wing was four stories above the auditorium and they only had five minutes to get to assembly. Terry Reardon wondered why it was being called - today was a rare "half day" and he was looking forward to hosting some of the guys at his house for lunch. And the guys loved Mrs Reardon's cooking.
When Terry arrived at the auditorium's open doors, he saw Father Bertelli the school's dean of discipline on the stage.
And no one else. Terry felt his stomach go sour. He surmised what was up.
Armageddon.
Father Bertelli:
"I guess you don't know why you men are here. If you do, then you're probably one of the culprits.
Terry flinched. He had acted up in class occasionally, earning stints outside Bertelli's office kneeling in the marble floor facing tithe wall, but this was different.
"A report just came in that two of you were seen being disrespectful on the West Highland bus to an elderly lady, snickering at her, mocking the fact that she took too long to get on.
That lady's daughter phoned in the complaint. And that's why you're here. If the two men will come forward, you all can go home. If not ..."
So two guys will either face Father Bertelli and the probability of expulsion, or a pummeling from a shitload of guys who had to idle away a free afternoon in the auditorium in silence. It was "Bertelli or the guys. Oh well...," Terry slowly stood up, and with bowed head walked down the aisle.
Expulsion, ridicule and two furious parents who had scraped up money to send him to this elite college prep school. Life as he knew it was over for Terry Hallihan.
Parable: It's one thing to act badly in class, another thing to act badly in life.

The above scene didn't happen, but it could have in the prep school I attended in a suburb of Chicago. Even the tiniest infraction of decorum could lead to expulsion. After all, the school's reputation was at stake. My school didn't simply follow role models, it MADE them.


- Advertisement -

I just received a glossy newsletter from my old school: the high academic standards from the now coed school garnered over 500 scholarships worth $13 million - for 275 students. I can say with confidence that Trump could not have been a role model for any of them. The man who shouts that he knows everything is actually a con man who knows nothing. My own classmates would have seen past him in an instant, past the ideas and ideals of man who catered to fear and ignorance, supported not by knowledge or experience, but by the kind of bloviating showmanship their made-for-TV minds had become accustomed to. Thank God the current students have seen past all this as well.


- Advertisement -

Looking at the faces of the Covington school's boys wearing MAGA caps, I could not imagine a contrite demeanor coming from any of them. It was clear that they were mocking and jeering at the elderly male "Pocahontas" as if they, in the cloak of their silly youth, thought they could get away with anything, even with disrespecting someone so publicly. They didn't think in terms of disrespect while they were jeering at Native Americans. Hell, they didn't know any Native Americans and certainly didn't know even WHY they were there. What they perceived as an attack on them from the Black Hebrew Israelites may have resulted in an attack of silly mockery of everyone around them. They certainly didn't think that they were products of Donald Trump's rhetoric - as filtered through their parents. But, in a sense, they were.


Lack of Diversity Breeds Animosity

- Advertisement -


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rev. Dan Vojir is has been writing/blogging on religion and politics for the better part of ten years. A former radio talk show host (Strictly Books " Talk America Radio Network) and book publisher, Dan has connected with some of the most (more...)
 

Rev. Dan Vojir Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The End Of An Era? Praise The Lord! Televangelist Paul Crouch Dies And Leaves Behind A Life Of Decadence Beyond Belief.

"Some Girls Rape Easy": Hypocrisy, Sex and The Republican War Against Women.

Joining "Bishop" Eddie Long, Prosperity Preacher Creflo Dollar Gets Support From His Fans...ala Mommy Dearest

Forget EBOLA: The Greatest Threat To Africa's Medical Missionaries Is Ann Coulter!

The Vatican's Fake Occupy Implodes: Documents Evoke A History Of Money Laundering, Sexual Terrorism, And Even ... Murder

Holy Misogyny! Dating Advice From Megachurch Minister: "Dress Modestly And Save Yourself ... For Me!"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Rev. Dan Vojir

Become a Fan
Author 22149
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Sep 17, 2008), 38 fans, 626 articles, 5 quicklinks, 1035 comments, 58 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

This is a very confusing situation I've tried to put an angle on. I might be wrong, but someone is to blame.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 21, 2019 at 9:45:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 