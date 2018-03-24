Power of Story Send a Tweet        
A Truly Historical Month for the Future of Our Planet

From The Unz Review

From flickr.com: American flag made out of painted toy soldiers {MID-269981}
American flag made out of painted toy soldiers
(Image by Jed.Record)   Permission   Details   DMCA
March 2018 will go down in history as a truly historical month

March 1st, Vladimir Putin makes his historical address to the Russian Federal Assembly.

March 4th, Sergei Skripal, a former UK spy, is allegedly poisoned in the UK.

March 8th, British officialsaccuse Russia of using nerve gas to attempt to murder Sergei Skripal.

March 12th, Theresa May officially blames Russia for the poisoning and gives Russia a 24-hour ultimatum to justify herself; the Russians ignore that ultimatum. The same day, the US representative at the UNSC threatens to attack Syria even without a UNSC authorization.

March 13th, Chief of Russia's General Staff Valery Gerasimov warned that "in case there is a threat to the lives of our military, the Russian Armed Force will take retaliatory measures both over the missiles and carriers that will use them." The same day Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, Deputy Defense Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov had a phone conversation with Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the United States' Joint Chiefs of Staff.

March 15th, the UK blocked Russia's draft UN Security Council statement on Skripal poisoning case asking for an "urgent and civilized investigation" into the Skripal case. The US, UK, France, and Germany issue a statement backing the UK and blaming Russia. The UK Defence Minister tells Russia to "shut up and go away."

March 16th, Major General Igor Konashenkov callsthe British Defense Minister an "uncouth shrew" and "intellectual impotent."

March 17th, Russian Generals warned that the US is preparing a chemical false flag attack in Syria

March 18th, Putin overwhelmingly wins the Presidential election. The same day, General Votel, Commander of CENTCOM declares in a testimony to the Armed Services Committee that differences with Russia should be settled "through political and diplomatic channels." When asked whether it would be correct to say that "with Russia and Iran's help, Assad has won the Civil War in Syria?" General Votel replied "I do not think that is too -- that is too strong of a statement. I think they have provided him the wherewithal to -- to be ascendant at this point."

March 19th, the EU's Foreign Affairs Council issues a statement fully backing the UK.

March 21st The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons all ambassadors to a briefing on the Skripal case. The language used by the Russian representative at this briefing possibly is the bluntest used by any Russian (or even Soviet) official towards the West since WWII. The French, Swedish and US representative at the meeting all stood up to declare their "solidarity" with the UK.

March 22nd, The Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, Deputy Defense Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov had anotherphone conversation with Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the United States' Joint Chiefs of Staff.

So what is really going on here? Surely nobody seriously believes that the Brits really think that the Russians had any motive to try to kill Skripal or, for that matter, if they had a motive, that they would do it in such a stupid manner? And what's the deal with Syria anyway? Is the US going to execute their false flag and bomb?

The Saker publishes a news and opinion site, thesaker.is

He remains anonymous, but offers this information about himself:

"My life has been one of ups and downs.  Early on, after a pretty nasty childhood, it went up, rather rapidly.  Then came the "fall from (pseudo-) grace" and I lost my career.  It is still too (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

