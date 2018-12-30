 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Top 2018 Story: Sudan's Mercenary child-soldiers in Yemen (NYT)

By       Message Juan Cole       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/30/18

Author 511263
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From Informed Comment

From youtube.com: Child Recruitment {MID-339717}
Child Recruitment
(Image by YouTube, Channel: UNICEF Yemen)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

David Kirkpatrick of the New York Times caused an international stir by estimating that 20 percent of Sudanese fighters in Yemen may be 13-17, e., child soldiers. The percentage may be as high as 40%.

That these child soldiers appear to have been paid for by Saudi Arabia at a time when, because of the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia is in bad odor anyway, contributed to the sensation. Virtually every Arabic newspaper and news site is leading with the Times story.

Opposition to the US role in supporting Saudi Arabia and its allies in the war on Yemen's Houthi rebels has grown, as the UN has announced that 10 million Yemens out of 28 million are in danger of starving to death if the war goes on.

- Advertisement -

That the Saudi commanders were too afraid to go anywhere near the front in Yemen and just gave cell phones to Yemeni commanders, according to Kirkpatrick, underlines that there are very few Saudi or UAE ground troops in Yemen, since the Saudi strategy is to bombard safely from the air and to do so indiscriminately, without regard for human welfare.

Sudan, a country of 40 million with a GDP of only $110 bn., is said to have 10,000 fighters in Yemen, with the first contingent entering at Aden in October of 2015, about six months after the Saudis launched their air war on Yemen.

The vast majority of these fighters are not regular army troops but Janjawid mercenaries from Dar Fur ("Rapid Support Forces") whose salaries are paid by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Sudan leader Omar al-Bashir is said to have demanded from these Gulf countries $2 billion for every 1,000 Sudanese troops deployed in Yemen.

- Advertisement -

As the Sudanese economy has been hit by high rates of inflation this year, provoking anti-government crowd action in the past few weeks, the attraction of having Gulf money come over for Sudanese participation in the Yemen War has grown.

Last spring, the Houthi rebels killed "dozens" of the Sudanese mercenaries in a single engagement.

As a result, parliamentarians and families of dead or wounded fighters put pressure on the government to withdraw from the war.

In late May, 2018, Sudan's SUNA reported that Minister of Defence Lt.-Gen Awad Mohamed Ahmed Bin Auf reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to contributing army troops to the Yemen War, after having told parliament earlier that month that his government was reevaluating its commitments.

During May, did money come in from the Gulf sufficient to change Lt.-Gen. Bin Auf's mind?

Sudan Radio reported on 5 June 2018 that Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir visited Saudi Arabia to discuss the issue of Sudanese troops fighting in Yemen as part of a coalition force attempting to roll back the Houthi militia. (-BBC Monitoring). Bashir must have known about the Fur child soldiers Saudi was deploying.

- Advertisement -

On Nov. 11, the Houthis said that they had captured dozens of Sudanese irregulars.

On Nov. 13, 2018, some 20 Sudanese fighters from the irregular Sudanese force, called "Rapid Support Force," were killed and over 100 wounded when they were struck by a Houthi missile near the port of Hudeidah. Dabanga noted that "Sudanese press were informed that 17 bodies of RSF fighters participating in the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen have arrived in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, on Sunday."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Juan Cole Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Top 5 Mistakes GOP's Wohl Made in allegedly framing Mueller for Sex Charges

India Doubles Iran Oil Imports: Are Trump's Sanctions Cratering?

Jared Kushner Tries to Strip Refugee Status, Aid from Millions of Displaced Palestinians

Top Eight Ways John Kelly was an Embarrassment as White House Chief of Staff

Iran: Trump's Tweets have added $10 to cost of Oil, Upping cost of Gasoline

Americans won't "Sit Up" for Great Leader Trump, because They Don't Approve of Him

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 