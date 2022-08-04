A Thought About Story

I read an article recently that covered about an eighty-year period of our history. It was very well written, with significant documentation by way of links. But was it true, accurate? I believe the answer to that depends on whether one is predisposed to believe its core premises or not, does one trust the source?



History is generally written by individuals that were not there or where and have a specific point of view or an axe to grind. As a kid I was fascinated by the stories of the outlaws, Bonnie and Clyde, especially the ambush that ended their lives. I remember being confused by the different narratives I read or saw about the event. What was true? Thinking about it now it is obvious that it all depended on where the teller stood -- some had actually been at the ambush, some just reported on the ambush, some where in unconnected law enforcement, some had a personal connection to the love-bird criminals and some simply found a sensational event to publish a book about. There was truth in that storytelling milieu, but what was it?



Isn't it simply a matter of trust? Doesn't one have to trust the source of editorials and histories to accept the material as fact? The larger question is what effect does the lack of trust in media, in all of its forms, have on a society? It also raises the question is it better to trust media even when it is not absolutely factual then to distrust media in toto, with the exception of the media one chooses to approve of and trust, which may not be news but propaganda, information simply to be memorized and weaponized. Will this not cause a society to falter and seize up?



