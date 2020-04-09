A Terraist Letter to Insight 2020

Dear infected and afflicted,



No matter the proposed biological or radiological origins of the Corona virus its true source is the bleakness of our very own consciousness. Corona is our karma, the effect of our causes, our actions motivated by ill will, selfishness and overall lacking consciousness.



"- I am a dropout. I write this to you tired. I am tired of the poor and basic institutionalized messages, the terrorist letters to incite swamped vision and sick action. I am tired of illminded political/religious monolithic and monothematic institutionalized thinking and being which so swamps the world no matter the slight variance or modified label. I write this terraist letter to insight 20/20 for the unity of humanity, as a contrast to the greedy, divisive and basic messaging so commonplace globally which, the divisive terrorist messages and modalities.



I had this letter on my desk since January 2020, for well over three months. Then there were the paradigm fires across the world, mainly Australia, South America and Africa and in January I paused my sentiment. I settled to pen my thoughts in February and the world changed again. There was the militaristic tension and flareup between United States and Iran. And as February transformed into March the world, not just China, became immersed in the novel corona virus pandemic. Since then situations within nations around the world and global relationships have been changing in terms which made me rethink this letter, to you, every day, nearly every hour.



