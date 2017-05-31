

Donald Trump NYMA

"I know more " than the general's do." -- Donald Trump





If I weren't speechless, I'd have something to say.

But if I am indeed left without words, it's probably because now, in a time of optics and symbolism, this one says it all.

What "this one" is, would be America's imbecilic, self-indulgent "commander-in-chief," donald trump, barging like a rogue elephant through a procession of his fellow leaders of the western alliance as they prepared to assemble for a live-shot, photo-op at NATO headquarters in Brussels. It was a boorish, vulgar example of American "exceptionalism" made much worse by the fact that while on his one-man stampede, trump physically shoved at least one alliance member -- Montenegro Prime Minister Duscko Markovic -- out of his way.

Perhaps such aggression against a fellow alliance member shouldn't be all that surprising considering that NATO, the West's military bulwark against Soviet aggression, is an alliance for which trump appears to have zero respect and which he seems intent on weakening . For the alliance, the fateful twist in this circumstance is that trump's position as NATO's de facto leader automatically pushes him halfway toward that goal.

Perhaps some insecurity about that status -- de facto leader -- is what spurred trump into his Il Duce-esque bogarting of Markovic and other NATO leaders last week. But what also makes trump's bum-rushing of the stage so appallingly reprehensible was the compulsion to step forward in asserting his proprietorship of an inherited position in such an unruly manner.

For trump to physically assert himself over fellow members of an alliance tasked with the collective military protection of the entire Western Hemisphere -- and to do so in such a desperate, chest-puffing, lips-pursing manner -- seemed so much the height of boorish power-tripping by an insecure ego-maniac. The force behind his sneering determination to step forward and aggressively flaunt his status as leader of the West's military alliance was in sharp contrast to the negligible sense of urgency he displayed when presented with the opportunity -- during a time of war -- to step forward to serve in his own country's military.

"Vaginas are landmines"

After he ran out of college deferments, trump -- who's position as a wealthy New York real estate developer, complete with all its gilded perks, was also inherited -- was able to further avoid serving by claiming a diagnosis of heel spurs. That claim garnered trump a prized medical deferment. But trump has also rationalized that by then, military service was moot issue. As trump put it, he acquired more military expertise during his time at the New York Military Academy -- a private boarding school he attended for four years prior to entering Fordham University -- than he would have attained had he served in the U.S. Army instead. He also described his efforts at avoiding sexually-transmitted diseases during the 90's as his own "personal Viet-Nam,"

"Vaginas are landmines," trump exclaimed during a 1993 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

As for the heel spurs, trump claimed in a New York Times piece that he couldn't remember which foot was affected, or the name of the doctor who diagnosed the condition. In any event, few would deny that back then, bones spurs did little to stop trump from hitting New York's pavements in pursuit of its glitzy offerings; the Playboy Clubs, Studio 54s or any of a host of other 1970's-era glitterati hot-spots.

Which is to point out that the rich real estate developer's potential spot in the draft had to be assumed by somebody else. And for all we know, it could have been some poor schmuck from Bed-Stuy, or a mailroom worker at one of trump's luxury hotels.

If only it were possible to somehow determine the person who actually wound up filling the spot trump might have been assigned had his Studio 54 obligations not gotten in the way.

