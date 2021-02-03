 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 2/3/21

A Tale of Two Coups

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   3 comments
Author 513220
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michele Goddard

Put a bit of yin and yang in you're life #hippy #yinandyang #Peace #love by #hollynorval
Put a bit of yin and yang in you're life #hippy #yinandyang #Peace #love by #hollynorval
(Image by Holly Norval)   Details   DMCA

Two countries, worlds apart, like twin stars across a vast distance of space yet still manage a reflection of one another in the political mirror.


The United States and Myanmar both held elections in November 2020. In both countries the losers of those elections began propaganda campaigns alleging wide spread election fraud. Even the complaint of the losers mirrored one another. Claims of "dead people voting" and people who were too young or otherwise illegal were permitted to vote. There were also claims of one citizen voting multiple times. Election officials in both countries audited the results and determined the allegations of fraud were baseless. In both countries, the losing side failed to produce specific examples of alleged fraud. Both propaganda campaigns were then followed by violent coup attempts in January. The U.S. survived its attempted coup, Myanmar did not.


Perhaps a better analogy of the two countries would be the symbol of the yin and yang. That ancient symbol of a circle comprised of two tear drop shaped bodies, one black, one white appearing to chase one another in a circle. For although the events of the two countries were the same, the outcomes were different, and we owe it to the future or our country to understand why we survived and they did not.


The US and Myanmar are like two sides of the same coin. Myanmar is emerging from a dictatorship and the United States is sliding towards one.


Myanmar has been subjected to colonialism and military rule for much of the last century and disputed elections and threat of military rule still loom heavy in the air. The military control of Myanmar only recently succumbed to elections in 2011. This is the first distinction between our nations.


The 8/8/88 revolution in Myanmar led to promises to have elections. But after the first one was held, and the opposition party, the National League for Democracy, won in a landslide, the military refused to accept the results and jailed the leader of the opposing party.


The United States, having been a Democratic Republic since its inception, has elected its leaders at given intervals and up until this last election, regardless of the heated rhetoric during the election, saw a peaceful transition of power.


There is an inertia involved in our histories. Our inclination to the idea expressed so eloquently in the Declaration of Independence that:


"Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed."


Likewise in Myanmar, the long established government was one by military rule and that inertia was not fully overcome with the first elections. Some parts of the government are under military not civilian control while in the United States, the idea is embedded and long established that the military should not have direct control over aspects of civil governance.


So inertia was perhaps on our side for now. Our founding fathers were wise to be concerned about standing armies and the threat they pose to democracy and therefore from the outset established limitations on the independence of the military.


If it were not for this, Trump's populism and demagoguery may have led us to the same fate as Myanmar. Trump's chants of "lock her up" were perhaps a mere political tool without real intent but they were also the strongest clue of his totalitarian ambitions. It is common in coups to see one's opponents jailed. Trump's own campaign manager Paul Manafort, worked on the campaign of another politician, Viktor Yanokovich also known as "Putin's man in Ukraine."


Yanokovich's crowds also wanted to "lock up" - referring to his poltical rival, Yulia Tymoshenko. And in that time and place, again a more precarious political situation, Tymoshenko was arrested following Yanokovich's victory.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Michele Goddard Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I was born in 1970 in Wheeling, WV and have lived here all my life. I come from mostly Irish Catholic coal miners and railroad workers. My original academic interest was in teaching foreign languages studying both French and Spanish in High (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hillary's Worst Nightmare Just Came True: Lev Parnas Audio Shows Trump Fears Sanders, Laughs at Biden

9/11 Truth is Going Mainstream. Now what?

The Spring Break Boomers Can Never Forget - Boomer War on Millennials Rages On Through Pandemic

A Story of Self Destruction - Top-Down Democrats

War is Hell - For Some

True Populism VS Trumpulism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Michele Goddard

Become a Fan
Author 513220
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Mar 28, 2019), 6 fans, 31 articles, 219 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

If the United States, the citizens and the Democratic Party do not end their denial about the perilous situation our democracy is in before the next election, frankly there won't be a democracy any more. The fact that the Republicans, including Trump brazenly tried to use force to stop the transfer of power should have been a massive wake up call. In the weeks since the attempted coup more and more evidence has come to light detailing the planning and the connections between elected office holders and the coup plotters. The newest of which is a video of Marjorie Taylor Green openly telling people to storm the capitol and take it over. And yet the media and the Democrats are still droning on about unity and passively wondering if Kevin McCarthy will remove Green from one or both of her committee assignments. Its time to start calling these act what they are - treason.

The founding fathers are rolling over in their graves that those who committed sedition are being coddled, that those who raised flags of allegiance to their terrorist organizations at our capitol are walking free. Being a true patriot is not allowing this violence against our republic to stand.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021 at 5:02:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 190 quicklinks, 5369 comments, 215 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Michele Goddard:   New Content

The United States became 'ripe for picking' for Republican presidents with 'these words' - "as I've always said impeachment if off the table" for Bush. The House Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) had refused to 'impeach Bush' or hold any Hearings on his 35 Articles of Impeachment 'on her watch'. Her words, said in 2008, 'set the stage' for Trump in 2016 to 2020 - "He's a dictator", said House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), adding he wants to "all powerful".

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021 at 6:33:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 301 fans, 2652 articles, 5312 quicklinks, 6817 comments, 527 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thank you so much for writing this. Every member of the Senate should read it. Earlier this morning I published this article, Myanmar's military seizes control of country over election fraud, and commented that what they did there was what Trump tried to do here. So, your fleshing out this subject at such a smart, deep level is really appreciated.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021 at 5:13:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 