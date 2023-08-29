 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 8/29/23

A Tale of Two Countries

4 comments
1928 REO Speedwagon Truck, Cotati, CA
1928 REO Speedwagon Truck, Cotati, CA
(Image by DBerry2006 from flickr)   Details   DMCA

To me, Jason Aldean's recent hit "Try That in a Small Town" provides the best answer to an Internet joke question I've seen floating around for several years: "If you could completely eliminate one genre of music, what genre would you choose and why would it be modern country?"

The only thing remotely "country" about the song is the singer's too thick by half insertion of a "hick" accent into what's otherwise a weird mix of '80s hair metal ballad instrumentation and '90s girl pop singing cadence.

Then, of course, there's the political angle. As an actual country/small-town boy by both upbringing and current residence (I grew up on a farm and then a town of less than 5,000), I kind of resent being portrayed as an angry, violent ignoramus by a guy who grew up in two mid-size cities (Macon, Georgia and Homestead, Florida) before moving to a large one (Nashville, Tennessee).

It's the kind of "country" song that may draw people out to urban bars with mechanical bulls and cowboy-boot-shaped shot glasses, where they park their shiny big pickup trucks that have never hauled feed or driven fenceline, and put on their fancy hats that were picked to match an outfit, not to keep the sun off a face that's never worked in a field. Or maybe even seen one. I have yet to hear anyone blasting it out of a rust-bucket old Chevy 3/4-ton in the town nearest me (the metropolis of Archer, Florida, population 1,118), though.

If you're looking for REAL country music, you could do a lot worse than to give Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond" -- a so-called "viral hit" -- a close listen.

According to The Oklahoman, Anthony "lives off the grid with his three dogs in Farmville, Virginia" (population 7,473)

He's a high school dropout and former factory worker.

His backing band isn't some recycled heavy metal combo. It's himself, playing a resonator guitar.

His response to record deal offers: "I don't want to play stadium shows, I don't want to be in the spotlight. ... No editing, no agent, no bullsh*t. Just some idiot and his guitar. The style of music that we should never have gotten away from in the first place."

When I say he just might be a hillbilly, that's intended as a compliment, not an insult.

His "hit" song -- whether one agrees with its every political implication or not -- evokes the real problems of real people in real small towns and the real countryside, instead of using those people as some kind of yee-haw punch line.

I think he's the genuine article. And I hope listeners engaging with "country music" for the first time find him before they find Jason Aldean.

Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
June Genis

(Member since Aug 31, 2010)
  New Content

When I got a new car about a year ago and finally had both a working radio and the ability to stream music from the net, I went looking for some good old country music to listen to on long drives (On short ones I just listen to my head :) I could not find a single station AM or FM that had the kind of classic country music that I enjoy. Even what Amazon Music called "Classic County" was too new for me.

I really wish there was some radio station playing good ol' country but if there is one I haven't found it so far. And to make matters worse, it seems car makers nolonger include CD players in their cars so I can't even listen to my personal collection.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023 at 11:31:33 AM

Thomas Knapp

(Member since Feb 15, 2012)
Reply to June Genis:   New Content

The absence of CD players is a real sore point with my wife. She probably has at least a thousand CDs. Her latest car, a 2006, has a stereo with no CD player. Fortunately our mechanic is also an audio guy, and he had a very nice old Kenwood unit lying around that he had pulled out of his Corvette. He sold it to us cheap and will be installing it soon (both we and he just went through COVID, and there's a hurricane arriving tomorrow morning, so there have been some delays).

I mostly stream music. To get what I consider "real" country, I have to request songs by artist. If I ask for "bluegrass" it does OK, but if I ask for country I get a bunch of the godawful "pop song that happens to mention trucks, flags, dogs and beer" stuff.

Right now, I'm listening to a lot of stuff by Billy Strings. Ask Amazon to play his song "Dust in a Baggie" some time.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023 at 12:11:31 PM

Michael Dewey

Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

  New Content

It was a good expression of feelings of times by many. I think a bit too much influenced by Religious Right. With lines like the obese on welfare he missed point of anything Woody Guthrie was about when felt This Land is Your Land anthem of many.

Listen to Woody.
Listen to Woody.
(Image by Arlo Guthrie) Details DMCA

Martina had to play this Independence day song 3 times a Show back in mid to late 90s. It almost could have happened then. Its our density today.There was so much Country music like this back then.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023 at 9:48:12 PM

Thomas Knapp

(Member since Feb 15, 2012)
Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

Gotta love Woody, but he was about a lot of things -- including supporting the Nazi/Soviet invasion of Poland to "give the farm lands back to the farmers" and so forth.

I can't really know what was on Anthony's heart with the obesity line, but it's worth noting that in the old days, if you were poor you were usually skinny (barring some kind of metabolism problem) because you couldn't afford much to eat, while now the problem has changed to the food the poor CAN afford mostly being "empty calorie" stuff.

There's a degree to which Anthony seems to channel some of Guthrie's disgust with how the "rich men" manipulate their victims. From a live performance in 1949: "They used dope, they used opium, they used every kind of a trick to get these Indians to sign over their lands."

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023 at 3:58:06 AM

