A Tale of Two Americas: Where the Rich Get Richer and the Poor Go to Jail

By John Whitehead

This is the tale of two Americas, where the rich get richer and the poor go to jail.

Aided and abetted by the likes of Attorney General Jeff Sessions--a man who wouldn't recognize the Constitution if it smacked him in the face--the American dream has become the American scheme: the rich are getting richer and more powerful, while anyone who doesn't belong to the power elite gets poorer and more powerless to do anything about the nation's steady slide towards fascism, authoritarianism and a profit-driven police state.

Not content to merely pander to law enforcement and add to its military largesse with weaponry and equipment designed for war, Sessions has made a concerted effort to expand the police state's power to search, strip, seize, raid, steal from, arrest and jail Americans for any infraction, no matter how insignificant.

Now Sessions has given state courts the green light to resume their practice of jailing individuals who are unable to pay the hefty fines imposed by the American police state. In doing so, Sessions has once again shown himself to be not only a shill for the Deep State but an enemy of the people.

First, some background on debtors' prisons, which jail people who cannot afford to pay the exorbitant fines imposed on them by courts and other government agencies.

Congress banned debtors' prisons in 1833.

In 1983, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the practice to be unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection clause.

Where things began to change, according to The Marshall Project, was with the rise of "mass incarceration" when we started to imprison more people for lesser crimes.

By the late 1980s and early '90s, "there was a dramatic increase in the number of statutes listing a prison term as a possible sentence for failure to repay criminal-justice debt." During the 2000s, the courts started cashing in big-time "by using the threat of jail time -- established in those statutes -- to squeeze cash out of small-time debtors."

Fast-forward to the present day which finds us saddled with not only profit-driven private prisons and a prison-industrial complex but also, as investigative reporter Eli Hager notes, "the birth of a new brand of 'offender-funded' justice."

Follow the money trail. It always points the way.

Whether you're talking about the government's war on terrorism, the war on drugs, or some other phantom danger dreamed up by enterprising bureaucrats, there is always a profit-incentive involved.

The same goes for the war on crime.

At one time, the American penal system operated under the idea that dangerous criminals needed to be put under lock and key in order to protect society. Today, the flawed yet retributive American "system of justice" is being replaced by an even more flawed and insidious form of mass punishment based upon profit and expediency.

Sessions' latest gambit plays right into the hands of those who make a profit by jailing Americans.

Under such a system, the plight of the average American is measured in dollars and cents.

Next Page 1 | 2

 

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's aggressive, pioneering approach to civil liberties has earned him numerous accolades and (more...)
 

Mohammad Ala

(Member since Oct 1, 2007)


Thanks. You raise good points.

America is not the same country even when one compares 40 years ago to present time.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 12:48:49 AM

