This is the story of two Ukraine's, but it's not the tired and typical before and after the coup tome. This is a side by side view of two Ukraine's as they stand today in December 2017. Looking at it this way, you have to decide which Ukraine is the terrorist entity and which Ukraine works to save and better the lives of its people.

You get to tell me which Ukraine would make a good partner for the US, Europe, Russia, and the rest of the world. Which Ukraine would you want for your neighbor or to come to that BBQ?

For every story there has to be a backbone of facts it rides on, doesn't there? And yet, despite a glut of facts, both you and the rest of the world are sometimes expected to ignore the grim realities and cozy up to the dysfunctional monsters of our time. And not just cuddle up but lean over and give em' a big smooch too. Let's look our Ukraine(s).

One Ukraine is centered in Kiev . It has not been attacked by a foreign nation since WWII. It has received and squandered tens of billions of dollars in IMF loans and international support. More to the point, tens of billions in aid has been stolen and will never be repaid. The money will never be used for reforms or to rebuild the economy.

Instead of starting the reforms that the aid was tied to, Poroshenko's Ukraine has consistently and persistently lowered the standard of living for its own people. This Ukraine is a country that a failed state like Somalia can look down on today.

This Ukraine led the world in some medical treatments and now has consistently dropped its own health care standards and system to rival 3rd world countries.

Even more striking is that under the watchful eye of the Ukrainian-American Diaspora's Ulana Suprun, who as Ukraine's Health Minister pushed Ukraine to legalize the organ trade. Ukraine used to lead the world in the illegal organ trade has now legalized it and the Ukrainian government now takes your loved one's organs without consent.

Suprun's idea of health reform is destroying the health care for heart patients by denying them medications for life-threatening conditions. Borys Todurov, head of the Heart Institute in Kiev and a heart surgeon accused Suprun of negligence that he claimed has led to thousands of patients' deaths. "I absolutely responsibly declare (and I can repeat it in court) that your negligence took more lives of Ukrainians than the war in recent years," Todurov said."

Suprun has likewise destroyed cancer treatment in Ukraine. She did this by systematically refusing to purchase the medications needed to treat cancers, heart conditions, and disease.

Her idea of giving children a great start was to just not purchase the vaccinations children normally receive against childhood disease. To what extent you might ask? Documented vaccinations dropped from 96% in 2007 to 20% in 2017.

To really understand the level of criminality US citizen and Diaspora activist Ulana Suprun has been involved with in Ukraine, you need to go back to February 2014. Ukraine was considered a friendly nation by the USA. Ulana Suprun violated the Neutrality Act by intervening and helping to overthrow the sitting president, Victor Yanukovych. The last time US citizens were prosecuted for this was in 2016. They are serving 25 year sentences for their trouble. Why isn't she being charged?

How does this translate as this philosophy of death is passed into Ukrainian society?

Meet Alexandr Chernov, a man the Observer branded as Ukraine's Dr. Mengele . In the same fashion that every western medical doctor subscribes to the Hippocratic Oath, Ukraine did too. The stresses on Ukrainian society with the new Ukrainian nationalist leaders has changed society to the point that doctors who have sworn to do no harm, now seek to harm, maim, and kill people they perceive as their enemies.

According to Chernov"Having ensured my own security, my number one priority was to inflict damage on enemy patients--to the soldiers on the enemy's side--by means of medication."

