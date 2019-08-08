A Summer with Freeman: A Rollicking Read by OEN's Own Dan Geery

- Advertisement -

Dan Geery's first novel, A Summer with Freeman, is terrific book -- so well written. Its sparkling and hilarious prose seemed like the work of a veteran novelist, not that of a first timer. The dialog is funny and realistic. And the whole story about fourteen-year-old Joey Simpson and his first summer with a new friend, fifteen-year-old Freddie Freeman, made me recall my own coming of age as I'm sure it does for most of Dan's readers. This is movie-quality work.

Set in the 1950s, the book has all the elements most of us recall:

Unhappiness at school

Summers with time to do the unthinkable

Building forts and get-aways from parents and younger siblings

Experiencing bullying

Trying to be tough, despite it all

Overriding interests in comic books, girls and sex and early dabbling in cigarettes and liquor

Fascination with cars and driving

Key friendships with bigger, tougher, older, and wiser guys who were "wilder" and devil-may-care

Early crushes and idealizations of their objects, who often turn out to be the opposite of what the crushes fancied

General confusion before the mysteries of life

For me, the most unforgettable moments included:

Narrow escapes from the local bully and his gang especially in a furious bike-get-away and a concluding showdown at the local swimming hole

Freeman's wild ride in the convertible he vengefully "borrowed" from the bully himself

An encounter with a pretty, flirtatious waitress in the local diner

Joey's painful meetings with the women of his dreams, Maggie and Anabelle

Joey and Freeman's downing two bottles of gin in the woods

Catholic Joey's confession to an overly-inquisitive priest

I must admit that I once tried my hand at writing book-length fiction. And, according to my guide, Writing a Novel and Getting it Published, it transformed me into a successful novelist at least according to the book's definition. It said a successful novelist is "any writer who has completed a project generally recognizable as a novel." By those standards, yes: I made it. However, that's where my success concluded. My novel turned out to be stodgy, moralistic, and filled with "telling" rather than "showing."

Daniel Geery's first novel, A Summer with Freeman, has none of that. It's a rollicking read and an evocative entertaining tale that will have you smiling, if not laughing, from beginning to end.