- Advertisement -



Vegan

(Image by Pierre-Selim) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

A Summary of the Documentary Film--"What the Health"

By Roger Copple

This is an extensive summary of "What the Health," a new documentary film by Kip Anderson, which is 1hr. 32 min. www.WhatTheHealthFilm.com Here is the synopsis of the film from the website: What the Health is the groundbreaking follow up film from the creators of the award-winning documentary Cowspiracy. The film exposes the collusion and corruption in government and big business that is costing us billions of healthcare dollars and keeping us sick. It features Kip Anderson [the director, editor, producer, and writer] along with Dr. Michael Greger, Dr. Alan Goldhamer, Dr. Milton Mills, Dr. Michelle McMacken, and Dr. Neal Barnard.

After I had watched the documentary on youtube, about an hour later when I went back to it, I sadly read the message "this video has been removed by the user." The website, however, shows how you can download the film for $10 through the internet or purchase the DVD for $20. I recommend doing either.

- Advertisement -

The film follows intrepid filmmaker Kip Anderson as he uncovers the secret to preventing and even reversing chronic diseases--and investigates why the nation's leading health organizations don't want us to know about it. With heart disease and cancer the leading cause of death in America, and diabetes at an all-time high, the film reveals possibly the largest health cover-up of our time.

Processed meat causes cancer and diabetes. Sugar does not cause diabetes: it's actually caused by the buildup of fat in the blood, which is causing insulin resistance, preventing the sugar from getting into your cells, where it belongs. The focus on sugar has taken all the focus off meat, dairy, eggs, turkey, pork, and chicken.

One serving of processed meat per day increased the risk of developing diabetes by 51 %. The American Diabetes Association on their website was featuring diets for red and processed meat. They had bacon wrapped shrimp in recipes for healthy living.

Dr. Robert Ratner, the chief medical officer for the American Diabetes Association, said worldwide we are looking at 350 million people with diabetes. We are in the midst of a diabetes epidemic. One in three Medicare dollars is spent in the care of people with diabetes. One in ten total health care dollars is spent on people with diabetes. When he was asked what is the relationship of the diet and diabetes, Dr. Robert Ratner said, "I'm not going to get into that."

The World Health Organization has classified processed meats such as bacon and sausage as directly involved in causing cancer in humans: Thus, hot dogs and bacon could just be as dangerous as smoking cigarettes. Eating processed meat can increase cancer risk by 18%, based on 800 studies in 10 different countries, finding a direct link between processed meat and cancer. Processed meat includes hot dogs, bacon, sausage, salami, ham, pepperoni, cold cuts, and Deli slices.

The World Health Organization classifies processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen--the same group as cigarettes, asbestos, and plutonium. It classifies red meat as a Group 2 carcinogen. How is it legal for kids to eat this way? Many of these studies have been around for 50 years. Why haven't we heard this from the American Cancer Society? The American Cancer Society even encouraged on its website to eat Group 1 carcinogenic foods like processed turkey and canned meats.

When Kip Anderson asked a cancer information specialist at the American Cancer Society why they recommended processed meats, the expert said, "Let me put you on a brief hold and get back with you." He came back and said someone would get back with him later.

- Advertisement -

In the United States, 1 out of every 4 deaths is related to cancer. When Kip Anderson got a confirmation for a meeting with an American Cancer Society representative, he found out it was cancelled at the last minute when the representative found out the meeting was going to be about the correlation between diet and cancer. She said she could no longer do the interview. After repeated emails asking why, she eventually stopped responding all together.

Dr. Alan Goldhamer said, "Two-thirds of adults are now overweight or obese, and we have an epidemic cascade of debilitating disease that is overcoming the country. There is no way we can sustain the current style of care with the epidemic that we're creating with our diet and lifestyle choices."

Dr. Joel Kahn, cardiologist, said, "The diabetes, the arthritis, the heart disease, the dementia, the obesity, the cancers are affecting about 70% of deaths. All the data is [showing] that those deaths are largely lifestyle-related and preventable."

Dr. Michael Greger said, "Most kids by age 10 in the United States already have fatty streaks in their arteries, which is the first stage of atherosclerosis, leading to heart attacks and strokes."

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3