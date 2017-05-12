- Advertisement -



Whom did this doll belong to?

It doesn't matter where on the political spectrum any of us are, one thing we can all agree on is that things aren't quite right, and haven't been for some time. While I have no all-encompassing solution to our ills (and I'm skeptical of any who claims they do), my military and post-military experiences have given me a unique perspective that I'd like to share with you.

I've served in two branches of service (active duty), USMC and Army, and deployed with both. My first deployment was to Fallujah for the second assault on the city with 31st MEU (SOC). The bloodiest battle of the Iraq War. My second was with the Army to Kirkuk with 212th MP Co., which was also a hotbed of activity during our time there (08-10). This is not me "tooting my horn", this is me validating my perspective to you. I am not proud.

First of all- for those of you who may be considering enlisting in the military- a word of caution. I, like so many others, joined because I had no better prospects. I didn't come from money, I had no access to college funding, and the best future I could fathom in front of me was to move up the ladder at KFC. Fast food is a terrible job, which serves terrible "food" to people who are often terrible to the employees. And it never once paid enough for me to survive on. Out of any foreseeable options, I enlisted with the Marine Corps into the MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) of Aviation Electronics.

A few days after arriving to Boot Camp, everything was chaos. That's how it's supposed to be. The point is to disorient one to the point that they no longer feel as though they can make sound choices. This forces one to no longer rely on themselves, but the leadership placed above them. While this makes sense in some ways, it is also exploited. I was told my High School diploma wasn't valid (which it was), and was forced to sign an "open contract" enlistment while being threatened with fines and jail time by a Master Sergeant, just a couple days into my training. In the information bubble I was surrounded with, I had no idea or indicator that I had any choice in the matter. Weeks later, I was informed that I was assigned to be an MP (Military Policeman). I was livid, but under contract. Nothing I could do.

So, would-be enlistees, be aware that you may not get the job you sign up for, and putting up a stink can land you in jail, a hefty fine, or a less-than-honorable discharge that harms your career opportunities for life. Once you sign the dotted line, you are PROPERTY, not a person. You are no longer under the Constitution, but the "UCMJ" (Uniform Code of Military Justice). They are very different animals. The first is democratic, the latter is not. As a member of the US military, you do not have the same rights as a civilian, you have less, and it will be exploited by your superiors if it suits their wishes. This is referred to as "Needs of the Marine Corps" or "Needs of the Army". Many veterans know these phrases well.



Myself (left) and a fellow Marine, just before leaving Kuwait for Fallujah

I completed my MOS training and was issued orders to Okinawa, Japan. Within a few weeks, I was issued new orders to report to 31st MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit), which was also stationed there. Frankly, I was relieved; I never liked the idea of being a "cop", and the 31st was a field unit. No police work and lots of travel. Compared the prospect of writing tickets and policing people around all day, that sounded pretty good. I was a very willing participant. After a few months (maybe a year) of bouncing around, meeting and working with lots of people and cultures I would never have otherwise experienced (all training and humanitarian in nature,which was amazing), we eventually got orders to Iraq.





Those of you who know combat veterans are also likely aware of how little we're willing talk about it. This is a complex dance, and it's for good reason. Many have yet to fully process what we've been through; We're told we should be proud, and should hold our heads up for the rest of our lives.

The rest of our lives.... That's one hell of a double edged sword. Everything I tell you now, I saw with my own eyes.

We arrived at Camp Fallujah under the cover of night, and the convoy through Iraq went smoothly with no attacks. As we pulled into camp, there was a Marine at the gate waving a sign that read "Welcome to Hell". The next day, we found out quick that being "on base" meant very little in the way of security; Mortar rounds and RPG's were dropping in multiple times a day. As Military Police, our job was escorting convoys through the region, resupply missions to the infantry units, raiding weapons' cache's in the city, escorting EOD to potential IED sites, and transporting POW's. However, our unit's first injury, as a matter of fact, was a "Fobbit", whose job was administrative. No one was safe, not even civilians- such is the nature of War.





Prior to the assault, fliers were dropped in the city, telling civilians to leave- that is, unless one was a military-aged male (meaning 15-55). Women and children could leave (some chose to stay- what other home do they have?), but the vast majority of males were not allowed to leave. Within a few days, our assault on the city began.

We staged near the city prior to the assault, just on the other side of a major road that was raised up on a berm, so that those in the city could not see us. Infantry (obviously) were the first to go in. We stayed at our staging area, listening to the radio, scanning frequencies. KIA. MIA. KIA. Medevac requests. We could hear the battle raging not far away. This was the first indicator to me that war is indeed hell, but at that time I was only seeing the perspective of my own people and country. The months that followed deepened that perspective. And I've never been the same since.

