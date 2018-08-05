A Scaled Down Version of Climate Change, that it is still most worthy of your attention

- Advertisement -

I present this particular video to further awaken us to the reality, danger, and very likely extinction of our species.

I consider this a rather conservative group, as for example not explaining that methane is 50x more powerful than CO2, even if shorter lived (even if it is only twenty years or even less, it will ignite yet another fuse to accelerate abrupt climate change and near term extinction).

Still, I think these speakers hammer home the real danger to our species and life on earth in general, as we head to looking like Mars sooner than later.

I've been posting what I consider more honest and up-to-date videos by Guy McPherson and Paul Beckwith, as many readers know, and as can be found in my "author page" under articles I've written.

I do appreciate that these truth speakers--or even "relative truth speakers"--warn us of, and what we as the dominant species on Earth should be focusing on, along with stridently calling our "leaders" attention to, as well as account for.

I realize most so-called leaders are idiots and/or cowards and we are in a state of total corruption, but even these clowns need to realize they are in the same boat, with the same fate.