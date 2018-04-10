Power of Story Send a Tweet        
A Saturday Night Massacre would bring a midterm mauling to GOP

Brent Budowsky

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/10/18

From The Hill

From youtube.com: Does Robert Mueller have the goods on Donald Trump? {MID-256757}
Does Robert Mueller have the goods on Donald Trump?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBC News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Washington, D.C. is now on red alert for the potentially imminent firing by President Trump of special counsel Robert Mueller and other Republicans holding high positions in the Department of Justice.

Monday's raid targeting one of Trump's lawyers, Michael Cohen, may well drive Trump to extreme actions that would be a hostile attack against the administration of justice and bring a death knell for Republicans in the midterm elections.

Following the breaking news of the Cohen raid, Trump made hostile attacks against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and special counsel Robert Mueller -- all of whom are Republicans.

He demonstrated an anger and rage that could soon lead to a Nixon-like "Saturday Night Massacre" that many Republicans as well as Democrats have long feared.

Trump's anger following the Cohen raid also includes the interim U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, who spearheaded the raid and who is also a Republican. Trump appointed Berman to the position after he fired Preet Bharara.

Trump's anger is also targeted against the FBI, whose director is Christopher Wray, also a Republican and Trump appointee after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey.

Last week, I wrote that Mueller will drop a series of bombshells that will plague Republicans in the midterm elections unless they stand tall to uphold the administration of justice, and I've been warning about the dangers of the Russian scandal in recent months.

The bombshell of the Cohen raid was not dropped by Mueller, who merely referred the matter to the U.S. attorney in New York, who spearheaded the raid, which was approved in a warrant granted by a federal judge who concluded there is probable cause that a crime was committed and the only sure way to obtain the evidence was through the raid.

Republicans in Congress, who are already in grave jeopardy, facing potentially huge losses in the midterm elections, are well aware that the long list of targets of Trump's anger and rage are all Republicans!

A failure of Republicans in Congress to stand up for the administration of justice and a failure to oppose firings of Republican officials would create a death knell for GOP chances in November.

The controversy and chaos surrounding the investigations of the Russian attack against America coincide with other developments of paramount importance as the midterms approach.

The most politically powerful development is the endless series of scandals, mini-scandals and ethical failures that have surrounded the Trump presidency from its beginning.

opednews.com

Brent Budowsky is a regular columnist on thehill.com. He served as Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Lloyd Bentsen, responsible for commerce and intelligence matters, including one of the core drafters of the CIA Identities Law. Served (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
