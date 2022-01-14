A Rolex, Director's Chair & Glasses, Michael Caine to Auction his Treasured Possessions in March

Not many know it, but it's true. Legendary actor and Oscar and Golden Globe winner Michael Caine is ready to sell off some of his most treasured possessions as the actor decides to downsize with a new home. The collection includes several incredible film memorabilia and also his iconic glasses. You heard that right, 'Michael Caine's most desirable Glasses are on sale'!

Known for eras as one of Britain's most-loved and cherished actors of all time, Sir Caine has starred in a series of mega-hit films like The Italian Job to Alfie, Batman and Zulu, to name a few. It is nearly impossible to pen down his extraordinary contribution to the world of entertainment over the years. But now, Sir Michael Caine, 88, is ready to sell off the private belongings that he has collected from many of his films throughout his long-stretched career.

Back in 2019, he had put his seven-bedroom Surrey mansion up for sale, valued at £3.75million.

The recent announcement shocked many fans as the veteran actor deciding to clear his house is a big move! For a mere human, we might hold a garage up for sale at his position, but the legend has reportedly teamed up with Bonhams to auction off his mementoes from his decades-long career this March.

The Oscar-winning actor and his wife Shakira have put furniture,including his desk, film posters, and art pieces by LS Lowry and Marc Chagall, up for sale during the March auction. That's not all. Caine has put his Gold Rolex wristwatch estimated to hold a value of £12000 and two pairs of his most famous glasses up for auction. The spectacles, if sold together, could fetch up to £1200 each.

There's a director's chair from his 1971 crime film Get Carter in which Michael Caine appeared as criminal Jack Carter, which holds an estimate of £1200.

Other items include a film poster from his 1966 Romantic Comedy film Alfie that estimates £500-£800. The film earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. There's also a two-piece poster for Zulu made for the Italian market, which holds an estimate of £1500-£2000. The list of items mentioned is already quite enticing, especially for the film buffs.

Speaking of his art collection, Sir Michael Caine is ready to sell Peel Park by LS Lowry, a fantastic pastel work with black chalk from 1920, and the art holds a greater estimate of £18000. Meanwhile, Les AmoureuxDansL'Arbre by Marc Chagall is estimated to sell for approximately £50,000.

Another Lincoln Townley's portrait of the veteran actor is also to sell at an estimate of £15000.

All the proceedings from the sale will proceed to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

Come to think of it; there's hardly any actorwho has had such a long and established career as Sir Caine. Since 1953, the celebrated actor has accomplished everything a movie star could hope to. His peaks include two Oscars for the Best Supporting Actor in Hannah and Her Sisters and The Cider House Rules, along with bagging an integral role in one of the most successful film franchises of all time, The Dark Knight Trilogy.

The only reason why Michael and his wife Shakira are parting with their valued possessions is that they are downsizing from their Surrey Mansion in Southeast England. Out of all the items, the one that holds particular interest is the 18ct Yellow Gold Rolex Oysterquartz Day-Date Ref. 19018 timepiece, which is probably the same one the actor wore in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Keep your fingers crossed while the auction house is still awaiting confirmation from the actor on that one!

The Rolex watch is to fetch an approximate £7925 to £11960.

In a recent interview, Sir Michael said 'It will be quite a wrench to part with so many treasured parts of his life and career, but he feels it's the right time to be moving on. He also hopes that these memories will give their new owners as much pleasure as they have given to the couple'.

Bonhams announced that Sir Michael Caine has appealedthat the auction must defy any age, demographic or nationality boundary. His films are a part of 20th-century history, and whoever the successful bidders are; they shall own a piece of that history. In short, it will be an item with an unrivalled provenance.

Additionally, Bonham's Director of House Sales and Iconic Collections, Charlie Thomas, also added that Sir Michael Caine is a cinema legend internationally. He is also a national treasure here in the UK. The Michael Caine Collection Sale would greatly excite his fans and ignite great interest amongst the collectors and film fans.

All these valuable goodies will be sold at Bonhams in London on 2nd March. So, if you fancy getting hold of the Rolex or those iconic specs, then stick the date in your diary now!