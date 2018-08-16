A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

Article: A Response to Misinformation on Nicaragua: It Was a Coup, Not a "Massacre" | OpEdNews
 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Response to Misinformation on Nicaragua: It Was a Coup, Not a "Massacre"

By Charles Redvers (Page 1 of 3 pages)


opednews.com
Author 511946
Reprinted from grayzoneproject.com


(Image by greyzone)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Mary Ellsberg's latest is a collection of tropes and distortions with little connection to the current reality. A longtime resident of Nicaragua who witnessed the coup from the ground responds. By Charles Redvers

For a summary of Mary Ellsberg's history of work with the US government agencies actively promoting regime change in Nicaragua, and her involvement with toxic elements advocating a similar destabilization campaign against Syria, see the editor's note that follows this piece.

There is so much misinformation in mainstream corporate media about recent events in Nicaragua that it is a pity that Mary Ellsberg's article for Pulse has added to it with a seemingly leftish critique. Ellsberg claims that recent articles, including from this website, often "paint a picture of the crisis in Nicaragua that is dangerously misleading."

Unfortunately, her own article does just that. It looks at the situation entirely from the perspective of those opposing Daniel Ortega's government while whitewashing their malevolent behavior and downplaying the levels of US support they have relied on. Her piece is an incomplete depiction of what is happening on the ground, ignoring many salient facts that have come to light and which have been outdated by recent events.

The following is a brief response to Ellsberg's main points from someone who lives in Nicaragua and has observed the situation directly and intimately.

First, Mary Ellsberg says that those who claim 'the opposition has been defeated' are wrong. She shows a photo of a large demonstration to prove her point. However, this demonstration occurred months ago, on May 30. It was taken at the peak of the opposition's support. Subsequent demonstrations have seen numbers fall to levels that they must find embarrassingly low.

In contrast, while Ellsberg claims that Ortega and vice-president Murillo lack support, there were massive pro-government demonstrations throughout July, culminating in the biggest on July 19, not just in Managua but in towns and cities up and down the country. They have continued since.

The truth is that, in terms of demonstrations, strikes, and barricades on the streets, opposition support fell away rapidly once people began to see through its lies and the violence and chaos it caused.

(Image by greyzone)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Opposition protest numbers are rapidly dwindling. This puny march was observed in Managua on July 26.

Second, Ellsberg minimizes the importance of US money and right-wing support for the opposition. But the anti-Sandinista "Civic Alliance" gives little indication of its own political agenda for Nicaragua, beyond getting rid of the elected government, so it is perfectly legitimate to ask where its political support comes from.

Even Ortega critics, like Ben Waddell, have said that US agencies such as the National Endowment for Democracy have been laying the groundwork for insurrection by giving financial support to the Nicaraguan opposition.

In the middle of the crisis, its leaders traveled to Washington and Miami, funded by Freedom House, to meet right-wing Republicans like Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz ,and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Student leaders went on to seek support from the extreme right in El Salvador, meeting officials of the Arena party.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

opednews.com

Charles Redvers is a Canadian who has known and lived in Nicaragua at different times over the last three decades, currently in León. He is the author of ‘Nicaragua’s failed coup’ ( (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

