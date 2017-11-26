Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 2 (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Reply to Stephen Marche's NYT Op-Ed

By       Message Thomas Farrell       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 38575
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)
- Advertisement -

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) November 26, 2017: The Canadian commentator Stephen Marche (born in 1976), the author of the book The Unmade Bed: The Messy Truth about Men and Women in the 21st Century (2017), has published a provocative op-ed in the New York Times online titled "The Unexamined Brutality of the Male Libido" (dated Nov. 25, 2017).

As you may have guessed by now, Marche's op-ed commentary was prompted by the tsunami of reports about prominent and powerful American men being accused of various kinds of sexual misconduct -- from groping to rape. I suspect that reports of new allegations about prominent and powerful American men will not stop anytime soon. So let's review some of the points that Marche makes.

Marche says, "Sigmund Freud recognized the id, and knew it as 'a chaos, a caldron full of seething excitations.'" So their ids made certain prominent and powerful American men do it -- whatever it was that they allegedly did.

- Advertisement -

But Marche also notes that "we are returning to shame as our primary social form of sexual control." Yes, in the court of public opinion, shame is a commonly used weapon of choice.

Next, Marche sums up his concerns in a series of questions: "How can healthy sexuality ever occur in conditions in which men and women are not equal [as in the conditions of the workplace in which certain prominent and powerful American men have allegedly abused their power]? How are we supposed to create an equal world [in the workplace?] when male mechanisms of desire [erections?] are inherently brutal? We cannot answer these questions unless we face them."

I have to admit that I have not exactly figured out why erections "are inherently brutal." I wish that Marche had explained why this is the case. After all, men typically experience erections when they are asleep. So are their sleeping erections also "inherently brutal"? Or are men "inherently brutal"?

- Advertisement -

Next, Marche turns to discussing how Tucker Max somehow went from celebrating "casual, unthinking misogyny" to "undert[aking] a substantial course of classic Freudian analysis in an attempt to become a decent man."

Now, certain prominent and powerful American men who have been accused of sexual misconduct have entered rehab programs for sex addicts. It remains to be seen is rehab programs for sex addicts can help them become decent men.

In his concluding paragraph, Marche says that we American men collectively need to "start with a basic understanding that masculinity is a subject worth thinking about." But then he speaks of "accepting our monstrosity, reckoning with it -- that can save us. If anything can." Our monstrosity as men presumably refers to our ids -- and to our acting out our id impulses at times in ways that do not make us decent men.

For my present purposes, I am going to skip over the fact that women also have ids.

Pete Walker's Account of Complex PTSD

Recently I published an OEN review essay on November 4, 2017, about Pete Walker's account of complex PTSD in his book Complex PTSD: From Surviving to Thriving (2013).

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
https://www.opednews.com/articles/You-Are-Suffering-from-Com-by-Thomas-Farrell-Aristotle_Attachment_Brain_Catholic-171104-85.html
- Advertisement -

Briefly, Pete Walker discusses our fight, flight, freeze, and fawn responses -- and certain hybrid response patterns. For example, he claims that the fight-fawn hybrid response pattern type is susceptible to sex addiction. It is probably safe to assume that the prominent and powerful American men against whom sexual allegations have been made publicly are fight-fawn hybrid types as Pete Walker delineates this hybrid type, who have succumbed to being sex addicts.

As I note in passing in my OEN review essay, St. Ignatius Loyola (1491-1556), the founder of the Jesuit order, was a sex addict before his famous conversion experience. Consequently, we can assume that he was a fight-fawn hybrid type before his famous conversion experience.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Matthew Fox's Critique of the Roman Catholic Church

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 