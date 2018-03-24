Power of Story Send a Tweet        
A Quilted Art Gallery: Prizewinners in Lancaster

Quilts have evolved a long way from their original utilitarian purposes, today's quilts are stunning works of art.

Textile artists competed for more than $50,000 in cash awards in the Lancaster American Quilter's Society QuiltWeek , which attracts approximately 15,000 visitors. The annual event was held this year from March 21 to March 24 at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. This year's winners come from 22 U.S. states and six countries.

According to the 2017 Quilting in America Survey, quilting is a $3.7 billion in dustry in the US, with 7-10 million quilters.

Here are some of the stunning works of art that won ribbons:

Celebration #2 by Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry (Pt Townsend, WA) won Best Use of Color at AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Pear Drops by Cheryl Kerestes won a Third Place ribbon at the AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Pear Drops (det.) by Cheryl Kerestes won a Third Place ribbon at the AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA


My Rhodie by Andrea Brokenshire (Round Rock TX) received a First place ribbon at AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Wonderland by Renae Haddadin and Karen Kay Buckley won a Second Place ribbon at AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA



Suwon Hwasung by Mikyung Jang (Seoul, South Korea) won a Third Place ribbon at the AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Detail of Suwon Hwasung by Mikyung Jang (Seoul, South Korea)won a Third Place ribbon at the AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Paleo Puzzle by Kimberly Lacy (Colorado Springs, CO) won a Second Place ribbon at AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Three Thieving Crows by Gayle Pulley (Eatonsville, WA) won Best Original Design at AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA


detail Three Thieving Crows by Gayle Pulley (Eatonsville, WA) won Best Original Design at AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Taking the Unmapped Road by Margaret Solomon gunn (Gorham ME) won Best Movable Machine Workmanship' at the AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Look for additional upcoming articles about this exhibition.

The American Quilter's Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For more than thirty years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting through a broad suite of products, magazines, books, live events, contests, workshops, online networks, patterns, fabrics, and catalogs. For more information about the AQS visit the website or call 1-270-898-7903 .

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Sheila Samples

Breathtaking! Thanks for this, Meryl...

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 at 1:31:01 PM

Marta Steele

Exquisite photos, MAB!!

Why didn't you show your amazing EYE quilt?

I award it first place!!


Submitted on Saturday, Mar 24, 2018 at 2:29:18 PM

