- Advertisement -

Quilts have evolved a long way from their original utilitarian purposes, today's quilts are stunning works of art.

Textile artists competed for more than $50,000 in cash awards in the Lancaster American Quilter's Society QuiltWeek , which attracts approximately 15,000 visitors. The annual event was held this year from March 21 to March 24 at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. This year's winners come from 22 U.S. states and six countries.

According to the 2017 Quilting in America Survey, quilting is a $3.7 billion in dustry in the US, with 7-10 million quilters.

Here are some of the stunning works of art that won ribbons:

- Advertisement -



Celebration #2 by Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry (Pt Townsend, WA) won Best Use of Color at AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Permission Details DMCA





Pear Drops by Cheryl Kerestes won a Third Place ribbon at the AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -



Pear Drops (det.) by Cheryl Kerestes won a Third Place ribbon at the AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Permission Details DMCA





My Rhodie by Andrea Brokenshire (Round Rock TX) received a First place ribbon at AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Permission Details DMCA







- Advertisement -



Wonderland by Renae Haddadin and Karen Kay Buckley won a Second Place ribbon at AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Permission Details DMCA









Suwon Hwasung by Mikyung Jang (Seoul, South Korea) won a Third Place ribbon at the AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Permission Details DMCA





Detail of Suwon Hwasung by Mikyung Jang (Seoul, South Korea)won a Third Place ribbon at the AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Permission Details DMCA





Paleo Puzzle by Kimberly Lacy (Colorado Springs, CO) won a Second Place ribbon at AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Permission Details DMCA





Three Thieving Crows by Gayle Pulley (Eatonsville, WA) won Best Original Design at AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Permission Details DMCA





detail Three Thieving Crows by Gayle Pulley (Eatonsville, WA) won Best Original Design at AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Permission Details DMCA





Taking the Unmapped Road by Margaret Solomon gunn (Gorham ME) won Best Movable Machine Workmanship' at the AQS Quiltweek Lancaster 2018

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Permission Details DMCA



Look for additional upcoming articles about this exhibition.

The American Quilter's Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For more than thirty years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting through a broad suite of products, magazines, books, live events, contests, workshops, online networks, patterns, fabrics, and catalogs. For more information about the AQS visit the website or call 1-270-898-7903 .