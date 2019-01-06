- Advertisement -

Note to readers: I'm posting below the Preface to my new book, "Life's Triangles and America's Power Elite: Can the Living Field be Leveled? If you like the Preface please considering sending me your e-mail address via OpEdNews message center I'll send you the galley when done in a month or so and ask you to consider writing a book endorsement along with a short bio.

PREFACE

I'll tell you why I wrote this book. I want to examine in some detail America's tiny but mighty power elite. I want to demonstrate how and why they are turning our nation into a "ruination" and endangering the entire world.1I want to urge the thousands of activists for socioeconomic justice and peace to unite in a coalition large enough to "level the living field" so that power is more evenly spread among all the people. I want to illuminate the false facts the power elite feed us. I want to galvanize the multitude of Americans who may not be activists but at the same time when polled say they dislike America's corpocracy and its power elite.2 And lastly, I want to make the "unthinkable" doomsday thinkable as a possible consequence of the power elites' dangerous imperialism. Naïve I may be about this book, but I was determined to write it. Neither my conscience nor my concerns for the future would let this book go unwritten.

The primary aims of the power elite are to monopolize the world's dwindling resources by whatever means necessary, usually by force, and to control all peoples' and nations' "life equations" (explained in much detail later). That's a tall order for America's power elite, but it's a far taller order for Americans and the rest of the world to stop them.

It matters not to the power elite that the U.S. is seen by people around the world as the greatest threat to world peace.3 It matters not to the power elite that distinguished scholar/activists agree about the deplorable state of America, with, for example, one calling it a "rogue nation," another calling it "the leading terrorist state," and another calling it a "sociopathic society."4 It matters not that most Americans don't like them. Nor will this book matter one iota to them. The power elite are very adept at loosening the political pressure value just enough to allow dissidents like me to blow off steam without blowing off the lid.

Seeking to level America's living field faces two monstrous obstacles. First and foremost, the power elite while far tinier in number are far mightier than any other group of people in the world. Second, while the power elite are outnumbered by activist Americans and organizations, the latter are more divided than united and either unfunded or inadequately funded. Nevertheless, to quote Miguel de Cervantes' character Don Quixote, "the quest must continue no matter how hopeless, no matter how far."

Ever since their invasion of the Native Americans' land, one of the trademarks of the power elite is their constant lying to the public about what they are doing and why and the true conditions of America. They specialize in giving the rest of us "false facts." While I suspect that most American's realize they are being hoodwinked, I think it's still useful to summarize here what these false facts are and to contrast them with the true facts.

False Fact: The American Revolution was fought to free the people from suppression by King George and his chartered corporations.

True Fact: It's a lie. The war was fought for the benefit of the power elite who subsequently had the new president, George Washington, start military operations to expand the newcomers' territory. George dutifully did so. One of his military orders was to attack civilians of all ages who belonged to the Six Nations of the Indigenous Peoples in New York.5

False Fact: "We the people of the United States-------do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

True Fact: It's a lie. The power elite who contrived the Constitution had no intention of letting "we the people" govern themselves, as evidenced, for instance by the long delay in allowing women to vote and by the contrived "electoral college," an obstacle to a popular vote. Former President George W. Bush once said the Constitution is just a piece of paper. And for once he was telling the truth!

False Fact: America is a democracy.

True Fact: It's a whopper lie. America has never been a democracy. From the start it was and remains a "corpocracy," or what I have called "the Devil's marriage" between the power elite of Corporate America and Government America, with the latter a corrupted servant of the former.6 Truth be known, the power elite has turned America into a fascist state. The late fascist dictator of Italy, Benito Mussolini, knew what he was talking about: "Fascism should more properly be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power." "Precisely!" is what I imagine Professor Lawrence Brit, a political scientist would say. He has concluded from his studies that America has all of the following 14 characteristics of a fascist state: "Disdain for the Recognition of Human Rights; Identification of Enemies/Scapegoats as a Unifying Cause; Supremacy of the Military; Rampant Sexism; Controlled Mass Media; Obsession with National Security; Intertwining of Religion and Government; Protection of Corporate Power; Suppression of Labor Power; Disdain for Intellectuals and the Arts; Obsession with Crime and Punishment (of all but the power elite); Rampant Cronyism and Corruption; and Fraudulent Elections."7 If you can't find evidence in America of any of these 14 then you must be living on an isolated island.

False fact: America's Civil War was fought to free the slaves.

