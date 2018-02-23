From Our Future

A popular narrative today is that we live in a country which is deeply divided. And the Democratic Party, we are told, is nearly as split as the nation itself. But chatter in the press and social media may overlook some fundamental points of agreement about changes we need to make in our economy.

That's the premise behind a new pledge, the "Agenda for Good Jobs, Sustainable Prosperity, and Economic Justice," that has been signed by more than 70 prominent progressives. It declares "both major political parties have allowed the wealthy and the giant corporations to exercise far too much influence in American life" before laying out an 11-point agenda to rebuild a human-centered economy, and remove the corrupting influence of big money from the political process.

"Resistance" to Donald Trump is a vital effort. But resistance is reactive; it only defines what we're against. If today's resistance is to become a lasting movement, we must decide what we're for. Otherwise, the Resistance will fail to motivate the 38 percent of Americans who didn't vote in the last election.

In what may be a chilling portent of things to come in November, the latest Politico/Morning Consult pol l shows the "generic Republican" congressional candidate edging ahead of the generic Democrat for the first time since April of last year.

All signs indicate that it will be hard for Democrats to win in November without a clear and positive agenda, and all but impossible for them to claim a real mandate if and when they do.

The agenda's 11 points address:

