OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/9/23

A Perspective on the Hamas vs Israel Conflict

By
The struggle between Israel and Palestine is NOT a religious one as the mainstream western media always claims. It is a legitimate NATIONAL LIBERATION struggle by the occupied and oppressed Palestinians, against a European neo-colonial style domination and apartheid settler-state. In this scenario Israel is NOT the innocent attacked bystander party, and the hapless victim, as the United States claims that "the Hamas attack was unprovoked."

Israel, that is the state of Israel, was born out of the former British empire's influence over the League of Nations, that allocated Palestine as Israel's new home, despite the fact that people lived there. So, in 1948 the ethnic cleaning of Palestine began with the mass murder and forcible expulsion of a people who had occupied and lived in this part of the world for centuries. In an eerie and quixotic program of the Nazi era "lebensraum" - creation of "living space" millions of Palestinians were killed, expelled and displaced to make room for the usurping Jewish settlers population backed by the world's superpowers.

In an era where white might was always right, this brutal and inhumane pogrom also included the "right of no return for expelled Palestinians" - something that exists today, in 2023. This has resulted in the undeniable fact that over six million Palestinians live in refugee camps scattered in a number of Middle East countries like Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt. They are stateless people with no home to call their own and unable to return to the land of their birth because of Israeli laws that prohibit their return.

Today, internationally reputed organizations like Amnesty International and UNICEF have documented the plight of Palestinians under Israeli occupation, domination and humiliation calling it a modern system of apartheid. For example, today there is a 46.6% unemployment rate in Gaza, 65% of the youths in this blockaded territory have no jobs, no prospects and no future. 1.3 million Palestinians out of a 2.3 million population are food insecure.

There is one power plant in Gaza. Israel routinely bombs it causing daily black outs, and other related problems. 80% of pipe borne water in Gaza is not fit for human consumption. And yes, in any conflict no matter how minor, Israel bombs the only water treatment plant to exact more collective punishment on Gazans. Against all international laws food is used as a weapon of war by Israel because it controls what Gazans eat and how much of it by allowing into this besieged strip of land only what it approves.

That is why international icons of resistance against apartheid long ago fully supported the right to self-determination of the people of Palestine. Desmond Tutu the Nobel Prize laureate called Israel's treatment of the Palestinians apartheid and humiliating - as was the experience of Black South Africans during their apartheid system. Nelson Mandela, branded a terrorist by the United States and other western nations, was also an unabashed and unapologetic supporter of the right of the people of Palestine to defend themselves and to pick up arms to fight back against the oppressive rule of the Israeli settler regime.

Amnesty International called the brutality of the Israeli government against the Palestinian people a crime against humanity. Moreover, a United Nations resolution in 1980 reaffirmed and crystalized the right of the Palestinian people to "armed resistance" against their Israeli oppressors. Of course, when Palestinians resist its always "terrorism" but the stultifying, organized systematic daily slaughter of a people for the past 16 years is never ever catalogued by the mainstream media.

Now to deflect the totally embarrassing shock attack by a small Palestinian armed group, Israel and its international enablers are pointing accusative fingers at Iran - another always convenient western enemy. And to give Israel the cover and green light to do whatever it wants to do to exact revenge against Hamas and the Palestinian people, the United States is not only sending more arms to Israel but threatening regional nations, and sending its warships to the region. Gaza has been under a complete and total blockade of land, air and sea since 2007. Now Israel has cut electricity, water and stopped food deliveries into the strip effectively starving 2.3 million people.

With indiscriminate bombing of what Israeli ultra-right-wing defense minister "rats and human animals" with nowhere to hide, Israel's total collective punishment is tantamount to a war crime by an angry, retributive government intent on ethnically cleansing a strip of land that it wants to rid of "rats." While the western world encourages the bloodshed by its media (CNN, BBC et al) showing what Israel's citizens suffered at the hands of Hamas, there is absolutely no understanding or sympathy for a people enduring the most brutal occupation in modern history. Of course, dehumanizing the Palestinian people and Hamas and systematically levelling the homes, hospitals and other non-military infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, Israel is making sure that once the dust settles this long-suffering people will be worse off and even more dependent on Israel's financial, social and crumbs.

And the international community in Europe is joining in the genocidal and criminal actions of a superior state against a defenseless people by cutting off the financial pittance that it doles out to them. The European Union, the amalgamation of jaded imperialist nations that have long exacted global carnage on Black and Brown peoples, cannot bring its collective self to even show an ounce of empathy for a people held under a yoke of brutality for decades, but shows "solidarity with Israel." There are very few calls for a ceasefire or mediation or anything that would stop the wholesale slaughter that is unfolding before the world's eyes.

The United Nations, that toothless paper tiger and willing enabler of rogue governments and regimes, expressed its condemnation of the Hamas attacks and sympathy of the Israelis killed. But the Secretary General could not even bring himself to do the same for Palestinians now under an obliterating bombardment in a small enclave. Even after the Israeli defense minister said publicly "no, no water, no food and no electricity for Gaza." What more proof does the UN want to act? But the world is watching. Yes. Thanks Joe Biden: the world is indeed watching.

Of course, it's also a great time and a godsend for the most right-wing and unpopular Israeli government in its history that was facing serious internal resistance and teetering on the brink of collapse to appear tough. Cowards with big guns now swagger and strut spewing belligerent rhetoric after getting the war clause article that allows the Israeli defense minister to prosecute this war in any way he sees fit without the hindrance of getting government approval. The Hamas attack now puts Israel's internal political stresses on the back burner. Any dissent will be seen and unpatriotic as a scared and emotional population looks to the deliverance of a tough, angry and revengeful "war prime minister" defending the people of Israel. Milking the Hamas scapegoat to the hilt while killing thousands of "human animals" in the process is the "right thing" to do.

We have seen this before: a besieged government, detested by its own people, uses a legitimate issue or event to re-invent itself and take advantage of the emotion and anger over said incident to posit itself as the defender of the people. Remember: Hitler's rise to power started with the Beer Hall Putsch and ended with the burning of the Reichstag - the German parliament. Two incidents that ultimately led to World War II and its deadly consequences - especially for Europe's Jews.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
