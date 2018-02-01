Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Peek at Post-Fascist America

By       Message Larry Butler       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/1/18

Author 58398
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

(Image by Cthulhu666)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -


The arc of history is long, but it bends toward justice
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

We won't know for a while whether democracy or fascism is the stronger force in America's immediate future. If fascism prevails, it's unlikely to endure for long because authoritarian leadership depends on a cult of personality - always a fragile foundation. At some point, sooner or later, we'll need to figure out what to do with what's left of the American Republic. When the time comes, we'll need to establish a new balance between labor and capital, between people and corporations, and between the government and the governed.

What kind of society do we want when we win back America from corporate capital? What kind of economy? Some of my friends have expressed a deathly fear - even today - of a socialist takeover that would usher in an era of communist-style despotism mirroring the trajectory of Europe's democracies. None of those conversations were credible enough to be recited in this book, of course. Besides, they mostly support the military establishment, public roads, and other manifestations of the common weal - and that proves that they're socialists too. It's just a matter of degree.

An America emerging from its fascist phase would be unlikely to embrace the very forces that destroyed its democratic institutions - unfettered capitalism won't be at all popular. It's likely that the public sector will reclaim public goods like education and healthcare. Much depends on the extent of the economic damage wrought between now and the ultimate emergence of a new democracy. If corporate capital destroys itself in the manner foreseen by Marx, the institutions of enterprise may have to be incubated by the institutions of the state before they're capable of flying freely on their own. Nationalized banks and industries may necessarily become the norm after an economic collapse.

- Advertisement -

Ultimately, however, corporate capital ought to be restored to a position of honor in the economy. No other institutions are capable of breeding the kind of innovation America enjoyed during the twentieth century. No other institutions are capable of aggregating and deploying productive assets like corporate entities. And no other institutions are capable of creating such wealth.

But corporate capitalism has proven that it requires adult supervision. A vigilant and powerful democracy is needed to keep it under control. Left unchecked, capitalism will once again marshal its resources and direct them toward infiltrating the halls of government - ultimately attacking the ramparts of the very institutions that gave it life. We've seen this movie before - Corporate Capital's War on America.

(Excerpted from Corporate Capital's War on America by Larry Judson Butler, Diablosabe Publishing)

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thirty five years as a small business consultant, CFO, and university educator specializing in quantitative business and economic modeling - a suite of experience now focused on economic inequality. Carefully attributed data, thoughtful (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Myth of Liberal Media Bias

Social Darwinism and Fox Republicans

To Kill Our Elders

Myth #17: We're Number One!

First They Came For Me

POVERTY -- What the Right Gets Right, the Left Gets Wrong, and We All Ignore

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 