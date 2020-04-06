 
 
A Pattern of Leadership

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
We'll be right back with hour number two of Uncle Don's not my fault telethon after these messages from our sponsors. Coming up after the break, Vice President Pence uses hand puppets to explain medical research and Willie the White House window washer explains his plans as the new NASA Administrator.

It should be clear by now, telling the truth in the Trump administration will get you fired. The commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was relived of his post after advocating for his coronavirus infected sailors. The Navy said the commander went outside the Navy chain of command and suspect the commander leaked his letter demanding immediate attention for his crew. In the 1920s General Billy Mitchell advocated for more air power after demonstrating that a single airplane could sink a battleship. The Army tired of Mitchell's shenanigans and had him court martialed for going outside the military command structure.

Getting fired doesn't make you wrong, it makes you a symbol. After Pearl Harbor, Billy Mitchell was a hero. The B-25 was the B-25 Mitchell bomber. Mitchell had tried to warn us, but those dunderheads in Washington who left us unprepared had him court martialed! They say a court martial ruins two careers, the one charged and the one who brings the charges. The nail which sticks up will be hammered down. Take notice all around you and cover your ass. Don't make waves, don't make them notice you.

One week after Pearl Harbor the British lost two battleships in a single day with heavy loss of life. A year and some months into the war Churchill had little progress to show and losing two battleships in a single day was the limit. Parliament was in a foul mood suggesting opening an investigation into the behavior of military officers. Churchill spoke before Parliament and said if you want to blame someone blame me. If there weren't enough tanks or airplanes that is my fault too. I'm the leader. I'm in charge here, if you want somebody to barbecue, I'm your man!

It was neither gallant nor noble on Churchill's part. If the government investigated, the military the military was lost. No one would ever stick their neck out. No one would ever suggest a new way or a new idea. The war would be fought on the defensive, and the war would be lost. Officers worried any foul up might have them vilified and cashiered or brought up on charges.

More at : https://carbonbaselife.car.blog/2020/04/03/a-pattern-of-leadership/

 

