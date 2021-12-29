 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

A Nietzsche Sonnet Six Pack

By   No comments, 2 series
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

Friedrich Nietzsche drawn by Hans Olde.
Friedrich Nietzsche drawn by Hans Olde.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Hans Olde  (1855–1917)   )   Details   Source   DMCA

A Nietzsche Sonnet Six Pack

by John Kendall Hawkins


I. Turin, the Official Story

The ghost of Friedrich Nietzsche haunts me night and day,

his philological lessons come home to roost

in the most mysterious ways -- amor fati?

Are you sh*tting me? What's next? The king's Jacques Tati?

The Quiet Guy who gets his gist from Marcel Proust?

What's this? The seriousness of a child at play?

Turin: Fritz takes pity. The whipping of Der Wille

zu Macht, it seemed to him. He horse-whispered, he goes,

Pssst! do you like my caricature, points around,

I'm the God who made this mess. Nietzsche's words astound

the horse, who answers back, Drop dead. I'll bite your nose.

Superman collapses. Nother Fool on the Hill, eh?

Had dear Fritz offered a carrot instead, maybe

that horse wouldn't have been served later, with gravy.


II. Turin, Take 2

In an alternate version of the Turin fall,

Fritz is biding time, when two hooks pass. He whinnies,

whores-whispering, you might say; he's ready to ride,

goes, Hey, how much do you charge to swallow my pride?

Joking, of course. But off-frame one of the sinnees

recognizes him. His sis goes, Your words appall.

Elizabeth's hip companion was Lou Salome,

Nietzsche had once been her horse, whip in hand, ready.

She too was nonplussed by the guttersnipe's taunting

and when she saw that it was Fritz, his manners wanting,

she threatened to beat the thit from him, so heady

was her temper -- Fritz! Did you really say, Blow me?

Nietzsche ran to the familiar 'whores' and hugged them,

cried, What was I thinking? But they turned and mugged him.

Salome
Salome
(Image by johnny.guernica)   Details   DMCA

III. If You Go To Women, Bring a Whip.

Lou Andreas-Salome, O how the name plays

through the harp strings of Russian counts, Europe's fittest,

Nietzsche's Ariadne, Sigmund Freud's sis-mother,

Rilke's Eurydice (To Hell and back!). Brother,

to see her in that cart, whip raised to Ree and Fritz,

you can just imagine the menage trois hoorays.

There's no doubt she was the Ideal Fem incarnate

who brought the sugar and the salt, the MSG;

she made men think; she was the reason why we eat

Chinese and an hour later you want more treat.

Why, the fellahs had never seen a mind so free.

Nietzsche let her go, we are told, but said he'd wait.

Don't know, Lou'd be just another fatale today,

so many women with raised whips out there. Oy vey!

Neuschwanstein
Neuschwanstein
(Image by Einheit 00)   Details   DMCA

IV. Killing God Was Too Much for Wagner to Bear

f*ck Wagner, most people would say these days. Not me.

There's the usual debate over his value.

Folks saying, if not for the mad king faerie

living in the Disney castle, warm and cheery,

the debt slave composer would have died in jail. True?

Maybe. But what happened is he set music free

with his chromatic tones, shades drawn implicitly,

lip-doodling at times, progressing and falling back,

music requiring bespoke instrumentations

to express his range -- high strung wisps, bass temptations --

and what themes: the death of God, love's complicity.

Nietzsche loved to hate him, musical ubermensch

who tossed it all with the Christian Parsifal stench.


'Sono qua, nel bunker, dietro mura d'acciaio mentale, spesse novanta psicocentimetri'
'Sono qua, nel bunker, dietro mura d'acciaio mentale, spesse novanta psicocentimetri'
(Image by Sonia Golemme from flickr)   Details   DMCA

V. Fritz Was No Angel

A lot of Nietzsche fans, and I count myself as one,

are defensive about his clear misogyny,

and some critics paint him as an anti-semite

worse than self-loathing Jews, like Kissinger, so tight

with Nixon, and Sydney Gottlieb who helped to free

"special" Nazis, just after their Holocaust fun.

Nietzsche despised anti-semites, but his sister

married a proto-Nazi and fed him Uber;

she pushed Der Wille zu Macht on the little dasch

with the art school dropout mein kampf paint brush mustache

all nein nein nein bunker mental German luger.

Just don't blame Nietzsche for sieg heil Hitler, mister.

Nietzsche was no eugenicist, social darwinist

maybe. Classic daiquiri, feminist twist.


149725_TW2_1037
149725_TW2_1037
(Image by Walt Disney Television)   Details   DMCA

VI. What Doesn't Kill Me Wears Me Down

There are lots of lessons learned from reading Nietzsche.

Question authority. Trace meaning to its roots.

Reject the slavish mentality that would rule

by fiat, arrested development so cruel

its fascists require you to put on their stomp boots.

And remember Nietzsche doesn't rhyme with peachy.

The Nietzsche Fan Club used to seem so exclusive,

only the few really understood his meaning,

like Marx (Recall those college berets and smoke curls?

The intellectuals who got all the hip girls?),

but nowadays Nietzsche has pop culture gleaning

his massage. Kelly Clarkson, "Stronger." Obtusive.

Some see Ubermensch in the Singularity.

Although it's dangerous, I await clarity.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Poetry"

Sonnet: The After Image of Love, Look Closely (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/29/2021
Sonnet: The War for Hearts and Minds (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/26/2021
Sonnet: The Laughing Dead Lady (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/26/2021
View All 280 Articles in "My Poetry"
Series: "Sonnets"

Sonnet: The After Image of Love, Look Closely (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/29/2021
Sonnet: The War for Hearts and Minds (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/26/2021
Sonnet: The Laughing Dead Lady (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/26/2021
View All 247 Articles in "Sonnets"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

A Cosmology I Can Live With

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 