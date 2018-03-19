Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech

A New Treatment Option for the Patients of Alzheimer's

By       Message Yelena Hopper       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   News 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 3/19/18

Author 510918
- Advertisement -

A type of dementia, Alzheimer's impairs your memory, thinking and behavior. With age, the condition of the patient worsens. Those who suffer from this disease find difficulty remembering recent events of their life. Problems with language, disorientation, mood swings, and motor impairment are anfew of the symptoms of this disease. This chronic neurodegenerative disease is like a dark tunnel, at the other end of which the patient loses the power over his mind, body and soul. The likelihood of suffering from Alzheimer's increases substantially after the age of 70. In the US, there were about 5.5 million Alzheimer's patients in the year 2017. Approximately 200,000 US citizens under the age of 65 have a younger onset of the disease. It has been observed that this disease kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. It is far deadlier than you think it is!


Patients of Alzheimer's Brain Condition
(Image by qph.fs.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-a515850311da2e223ca5ac863902a965-c)   Permission   Details   DMCA

There was no cure for this disease until now. But recently, scientists have come up with a cell therapy which is expected to improve the brain function of the victims of this disease. To function properly, our brain relies on the proper coordination of various elements. If one of those elements goes awry, the entire system collapses. In the case of Alzheimer's disease, damage to specific neurons alters brainwave rhythms and causes a loss of cognitive functions. One kind of neuron, called the Inhibitory interneuron, manages our brain rhythms. It is the research focus of of Dr. Jorge Palop and his team. Dr. Palop works as an assistant investigator at the Gladstone Institute. In a research paper published in Neuron, he and his co researchers unraveled the therapeutic benefits of genetically modifying these interneurons and transplanting them into the brain of a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease. Interneurons control complex network between neurons and allows them to send signals to one another in the right way. Inhibitory Interneurons create rhythms in the brain to regulate excitatory neurons. A lack of coordination between these kinds of neurons causes Alzheimer's disease and other neurological and psychiatric disorders such as epilepsy, schizophrenia, and autism.


Patients of Alzheimer's
(Image by pyroenergen.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Alzheimers-001-1.jpg)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

To improve the function of inhibitory interneurons, Dr. Palop and his team have found a way to reengineer them. They have demonstrated that these enhanced interneurons, when transplanted into the abnormal brain of Alzheimer's mice, control the activity of excitatory cells properly and reinstate brain rhythms. Dr. Palop said that these optimized neurons can restore the rhythms and harmony required for cognitive functions. He further added that enhancing the function of interneurons can thwart the problems associated with Alzheimer's disease. This finding will surely help medical scientists and college students who are trying to find a cure for Alzheimer's and Dementia. In the near future, Dr. Palop and his team might be successfully able to identify a potential drug that would enhance the function of inhibitory neurons. That would put an end to the sufferings of millions of people who have this degenerative disease. And they would be able to enjoy the company of their near and dear ones for a long time.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   News 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I am a professional blogger with experience in writing personal and corporate blogs.My interests lie in education, fashion, food, travel, music, photography, beauty and weddings. I cater to a large number of clients worldwide, and I am adept at (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A New Treatment Option for the Patients of Alzheimer's

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 