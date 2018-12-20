 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

A New Middle East: Winners and Losers from Trump's Abrupt Syria Withdrawal

By Juan Cole

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/20/18

Author 511263
From Informed Comment

From commons.wikimedia.org: Map of Middle East {MID-336877}
Map of Middle East
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
Trump shook up the Washington establishment and Middle Eastern and world politics on Wednesday by abruptly announcing by Tweet a full and immediate withdrawal of US military forces from northeast Syria.

Trump's motives for what he does are never easy to fathom. He may have been driven by a desire to please his base, which has been shaken this fall by a massive blue wave in the House midterms and a series of legal scandals sending members of Trump's circle to prison and threatening Trump and his family members themselves. Trump campaigned in 2016 on contradictory principles, but one of his planks was to "give Syria to Putin" if the latter would defeat ISIL (the so-called Islamic State Group).

In recent weeks, Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan has been threatening to invade Manbij, a Syrian city that the Kurds and the US took from ISIL, but which lies west of the Euphrates and so in what Erdogan considers a Turkish security zone. US troops regularly patrol Manbij and are embedded among allied Kurdish troops there, so that the possibility of a military clash between NATO allies was looming.

Turkey had also been threatening to buy a Russian anti-aircraft system instead of US Patriot missiles, which had angered Washington. As soon as Trump tweeted his withdrawal from Syria, the Turkish purchase of billions of dollars worth the Patriot missiles was announced.

It may be that Trump has decided that he doesn't want to risk an escalation with Turkey over the leftist Kurds (did someone tell him they are anti-capitalists?), and it may be that Erdogan offered the quid pro quo of a $3 billion deal for Patriots if only the US would get out and allow Turkey to have a straight shot at the Syrian Kurds.

So who are the losers from a US withdrawal from Syria:

1. Israel is a loser. Syria has been roiled politically since 2011, and has become a playground for pro-Iran Shiite militias such as the Lebanese Hizbullah and the Iraqi Harakat al-Nujaba. These Shiite militias hate the Salafi Jihadis most of all, but in second place is Israel. Israel was hoping that a long term US military presence in Syria would help block Iran in that country (which was never a very realistic hope). Israel can still strike Hizbullah directly in Syria, but sooner or later may be blocked by Syria's new, Russian anti-aircraft batteries. If Syrians learn to operate them, those Israeli over-flights might be in trouble. Israel is gradually losing options for asserting itself over its neighbors militarily, a real sea change compared to the late 20th century.

2. The Leftist Kurds of the YPG could well be left high and dry by a sudden US departure. They will be left alone to try to stare down Turkey in the north and Baathist Damascus.

3. Iraq is a quasi-loser. Baghdad will be nervous about an ISIL resurgence in eastern Syria and northern Iraq without US vigilance and know-how, and will be required to some extent to fill in for Trump.

Then, who are the winners:

1. Turkey is the big winner and by a campaign of bluster and actual military intervention may have helped push Trump finally to move. Turkey has succeeded in blunting the US push against Iran. It has outmaneuvered crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman by dribbling out evidence of his having ordered the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Turkey also took Qatar's side in the Gulf crisis that Bin Salman provoked.

2. Iran is a winner, since the hawkish faction in the Trump administration had wanted the US special ops forces in Syrian Kurdistan to take on Iran and its militia proxies in Syria. Syria is not that in sync with Iran, since it has a secular Baath government. But a Syria presence is a way for Iran's leaders to remain relevant in the Levant.

3. Russia is a big winner. Moscow wants all of Syria as its sphere of influence and wants to help Damascus regain the whole country. Moreover, Russia wants to show that it is a superpower, and will seek to become more of a broker among Middle East countries and factions.

4. The Baathist government of Bashar al-Assad, who inherited his position of president from his father Hafiz, is a huge winner. The Baathists will want to bring the Kurds in from the cold, and doing a deal to come back into Syria may be the only way the Kurds can protect themselves from Turkey.

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Carol Jackson

(Member since Mar 25, 2011)
Gee. For the cost in treasure and resources spent on Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria etc.. We could have built a giant colony ship in far earth orbit. A colony ship the size of the 'Gerald Ford.' The Colony ship fabricated on earth and transported through hundreds of flights into space along with fuel and all things needed to support life, indefinitely in space. The Colony ship then flown to and placed in permanent orbit around mars. The Colony ship would have detachable components which would be dropped to Mars surface and assembled there as the first Mars colony. The Colony ship would be continuously supplied from earth and the Mars colony continuously supplied from the Colony ship, note though.. the Colony ship would be built and designed to be self supporting, in every respect for years, if needed. Cost: $Trillions, Just like the ME wars.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 10:16:02 PM

Christopher Zell

(Member since Aug 2, 2016)
Or we could have pushed for stem cell/regeneration research to benefit the whole human race. Or vastly improved our nation's healthcare. and the list goes on......

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 3:42:35 PM

Carol Jackson

(Member since Mar 25, 2011)
Not or, And.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 3:46:49 PM

