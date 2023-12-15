 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

A "New German" Speaks

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael Morrissey
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)

Flags Agreement United States and Germany
Flags Agreement United States and Germany
(Image by One Way Stock from flickr)   Details   DMCA

l have been certifiably German - which is not a disease - since 2015, but my heart isn't in it. Sometimes I "feel" Irish or French, for more or less silly reasons, and I was uncertifiably stateless for a month while waiting for my "Certificate of Loss of Nationality of the United States" - which sounds even worse than a disease. It also cost me $2,350. There is a certain lightness of being that comes with that but I don't recommend it. In the end one has to throw one's lot in with some lot.

I don't think it's totally accidental that I've ended up here. After all, I was here during a formative period of my life. Here I am reviewing the troops at Vaihengen:

Reviewing the troops at Vaihengen
Reviewing the troops at Vaihengen
(Image by Michael David Morrissey)   Details   DMCA

My father was assigned to the US Constabulary after the war, and my brother and I had a lot of contact with the natives via our "house helpers": Gertrud (here holding my hand)

Gertrud
Gertrud
(Image by Michael David Morrissey)   Details   DMCA

Johanna

Johanna
Johanna
(Image by Michael David Morrissey)   Details   DMCA

and Karl

Karl
Karl
(Image by Michael David Morrissey)   Details   DMCA

who jumped in front of a train in Augsburg because, my mother wrote in her memoir, "his own countrymen had hounded him by threatening to turn him in as an escaped Nazi." He was replaced by Walter, who could do coin tricks (no photo). Who knows what seeds of fate were planted in my brain in those days?

The proximal reason for my coming back in 1977 was employment. I got a job teaching English at the University of Kassel. I had no strong political opinions in those days. I had been against the Vietnam war, but when a student asked me during a "get acquainted" session, "What do you think of American imperialism?" I had no idea what to say.

Nine years later, I still had no clue. In fact, I distinctly remember, after hearing the news that Reagan had bombed Libya, supposedly in retaliation for the bombing of a West Berlin discotheque, punching my fist into the air and thinking, "Finally, the US has done something right!" I suppose that counts as a political opinion. I had also taken to wearing cowboy boots and occasionally coloring my speech with a Texas twang modeled after Lyndon Johnson, whom I forgot I hated. I cringe at the memory. I didn't know it at the time, but I was one sick puppy.

Despite my opposition to the war, I had not read Noam Chomsky or anything else that went beyond the condemnation of a war that made no sense to me (see here). I was not a Marxist or anything close to it. I had grown up on Army posts, with a father and a brother, and later a nephew, who went to West Point, and one uncle who graduated from the Naval Academy and the other from the Coast Guard Academy. But when Muhammad Al i said "I ain't got no quarrel with them Viet Cong," he hit the nail on the head. McGeorge Bundy and the rest of "the best and the brightest" claiming US national security was at stake in Vietnam and that we were saving the South Vietnamese from communism seemed the height of stupidity to me. Yet Kennedy had appointed them, and I had no inkling that they or the CIA had anything to do with his assassination. (Bundy as the national security advisor had to know what the CIA was up to.)

How could they have been so stupid? Exactly the same question can and should be asked about the proxy war in Ukraine today, and the genocide in Gaza. Today I know the answer. They weren't stupid, they were lying. They didn't give a hoot about the Vietnamese then, and they don't give a hoot about Ukrainians or Palestinians now. They don't give a hoot about Israelis either, because if they did they wouldn't let them destroy themselves as well by massacring thousands of innocent and helpless people, mostly women and children. No Israeli, and no Jew who identifies as an Israeli, will ever recover from this shame.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Morrissey Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Former teacher, born in the US now a German citizen. Author of "Correspondence with Vincent Salandria," "Looking for the Enemy," "The Transparent Conspiracy," et al. and most recently "Chomsky, Prouty and Me." I blog at (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

David North Is David W. Green: So What?

9/11 Aletheia

Was the Air Force One Flyover a Warning to Obama?

An Open Letter to Noam Chomsky and Paul Craig Roberts

A Psychiatrist Searches for Sanity in a Crazy World

Transparent Underpants: MITOP Again

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 16 fans, 48 articles, 80 quicklinks, 2706 comments, 75 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The BSW is looking for a name for the new party. You can send your suggestions to name@buendnis-sahra-wagenknecht.de.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 15, 2023 at 3:56:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend